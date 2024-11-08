Richards Bay vs Magesi FC Predictions and Betting Tips: Another shock result is highly possible for giant slayers

Our football betting expert shares predictions for the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup semi-final between Richards Bay and Magesi FC.

Nobody would have expected either of these teams to be battling it out for a spot in the cup final, but they both have surpassed everyone’s expectations, including their own.

Richards Bay dispatched Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United in the earlier rounds of the competition, the latter being in the top five of the PSL.

Brandon Truter will hope that his troops can pull off another typical cup performance when they lock horns with new boys, Magesi FC.

While many thought Magesi FC would struggle in the PSL, they are led by an experienced Clinton Larsen who knows this division all too well.

After shocking Orlando Pirates to win 3-2 in the round of 16, the possibilities are endless for the Limpopo outfit, making Saturday’s semi-final an intriguing watch.

Richards Bay vs Magesi FC Betting Tips

Both teams to score - No

Correct score - Magesi FC to win 1-0

Match result - Magesi FC to win @ 2.65 with Betway

A cagey semi-final

Brandon Truter’s men have struggled to find the net this season, scoring only one goal in their previous eight fixtures in regulation time.

Eight of their last nine games produced fewer than 1.5 goals with both teams failing to score in their previous 10 outings.

Richards Bay will be without Langelihle Mhlongo through suspension who will be a great miss in the engine room, but Yamela Mbuthuma returns in attack.

Clinton Larsen’s troops have seen only one team score on the day in six of their last eight outings. Considering what’s at stake here, this won’t be a free-scoring game.

Richards Bay vs Magesi FC Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - No

Just edging it

Unless the Natal Rich Boyz can overcome their attacking struggles, they’re likely to face defeat by an all-too-familiar scoreline.

The KZN outfit were involved in five 1-0 scorelines from eight fixtures this term, of which they won two, and one arrived after extra time in the quarter-final.

Magesi FC also came through the previous round with a 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy but perhaps, more importantly, they have kept four clean sheets in the last six games.

With this being the first meeting between the clubs, it might take them a while to figure each other out, resulting in a low-scoring affair.

Richards Bay vs Magesi FC Betting Tip 2: Correct score - Magesi FC to win 1-0

Form to dictate the winner

Apart from their two cup victories this term, Richards Bay have only won one of seven Betway Premiership fixtures.

They have only won one of the last five games in 90 minutes, giving hope to the visitors to snatch victory here on Saturday.

Magesi FC are clearly the side in better form as they’re unbeaten in their last six, remaining deadlocked with teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City in the league.

Larsen has named an unchanged 11 for the last four consecutive games. That continuity is what the Limpopo side needs to get over the line here.