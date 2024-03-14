Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Predictions: La Real to maintain streak against Cadiz

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Friday’s La Liga encounter between Real Sociedad and Cadiz, including 9.00 odds on a win-to-nil bet.

+

With 10 games left to play in La Liga, Real Sociedad are looking to cement a spot for European qualification next season.

Defeat in the Champions League round of 16 last week to PSG meant that Imanol Alguacil’s men must acquire continental football through their league position.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Halftime/Fulltime - Draw/Real Sociedad @ 2.70 with Hollywoodbets

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals - No & Yes @ 5.00 with Hollywoodbets

Real Sociedad to win to nil @ 9.00 with Hollywoodbets

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The San Sebastian outfit are currently sixth in the standings, only good enough for next season’s Europa Conference league.

They’re 10 points adrift of fifth place and are a point above Real Betis, so dropping points at this stage of the season isn’t ideal.

The Txuriurdin face a Cadiz side that is fighting for their La Liga status as the Andalusian club lie in 18th place, two points from safety but having played an additional game to those around them.

The Yellow Submarine shocked Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 win last Saturday and will need more of the same if they’re to avoid the drop this season.

With both clubs chasing different ambitions, it will be an enthralling watch at the Reale Arena on Friday night.

Putting up a fight

The visitors demonstrated last week that they won’t go down without a fight. Cadiz dented Atleti’s hopes to climb into the top three of the league.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s troops won both halves last week and kept a clean sheet, which means they won’t be pushovers on Friday night.

Cadiz have drawn eight of their 14 away dates at halftime this term and were level at the break in 50% of all their La Liga fixtures.

The hosts own a similar halftime record, especially at home where they’ve been deadlocked in six of 13 league games (46%).

However, Alguacil’s charges tend to come on strong after the restart. They’ve scored 58% (11) of their 19 goals at home in the second stanza.

The Txuriurdin have also remained unbeaten against Cadiz in their last six head-to-heads, winning four of those meetings.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Fulltime - Draw/Real Sociedad @ 2.70 with Hollywoodbets

Goals expected for the hosts

In 28 league games this season, Cadiz have only found the back of the net on 20 occasions, seven being away from home at an average of 0.50 goals per game.

They’ve struggled to score against Real Sociedad, failing to breach the host’s defence in their previous five head-to-heads.

Even though Alguacil’s men conceded at least once in their last eight games in all competitions, their resistance to the Cadiz attack should land them another clean sheet.

Going forward, the San Sebastian side have been clinical, scoring 40 goals all season at an average of 1.43 goals per game.

Each of their last four La Liga games have ended with more than 2.5 goals in the game.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals - No & Yes @ 5.00 with Hollywoodbets

Flawless victory

18% of Real Sociedad’s La Liga games have ended with them winning to nil. They’ve also got that excellent clean sheet record in head-to-heads with Cadiz.

Additionally, their previous three victories against Pellegrino’s side have come without conceding a goal.

Considering the visitor’s struggle for goals this term, it’s a likely outcome on Friday night.