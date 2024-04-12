Real Mallorca vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Los Blancos to edge closer to another La Liga title

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Real Madrid’s away date with Real Mallorca.

Real Madrid are very close to becoming the champions of Spain once more as they’re leading La Liga by eight points with as many games left to play.

Their 3-3 topsy-turvy midweek Champions League battle with Manchester City would have sapped much energy from them with the return leg set for next week.

Real Mallorca vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Matchbet & totals - Real Madrid & over 1.5 goals @ 2.14 with Betway

Real Madrid clean sheet @ 2.21 with Betway

Player assist - Federico Valverded to get at least one @ 4.50 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s troops must remain focused on their domestic work, visiting Mallorca at Son Moix on Saturday night.

The hosts have also had a crazy week having taken the lead in the Copa del Rey final, only to be denied the cup on penalties by Athletic Bilbao.

While silverware is now out of reach, Javier Aguirre must try and get his team as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

The Balearic Islands outfit are 15th and six points ahead of 18th place. While matching last season’s ninth-place finish may be beyond them, they can yet get into the top half of La Liga.

They will be encouraged that their last four league games here ended in a win by two goals on each occasion. But Real Madrid are champions-elect and a different kettle of fish.

Ample firepower

Even though the corresponding fixture ended with a home victory last season, Real Madrid have vastly improved from last term.

The visitors also won 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and boast a record of 21 victories in 35 head-to-head matches with Mallorca.

Madrid have only lost one game all season and scored at least once in their previous 28 games across all competitions.

83% of the Los Blancos’ games have seen more than one goal scored while the hosts experienced the same in 50% of their league fixtures.

With 29 goals in 15 games on the road this term, Real Madrid have enough firepower to overturn Mallorca and score more than once.

Real Mallorca vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & totals - Real Madrid & over 1.5 goals @ 2.14 with Betway

Breaching the best defence

Ancelotti’s charges are known for their efficiency in the opposition box but they’re equally as good going the other way.

The visitors have only conceded 20 goals this term at an average of 0.67 goals per game. They boast the best defence, attack and away record in the division.

Breaching Real’s defence will be difficult for the hosts, especially considering their struggles up front.

Only relegation candidates Cadiz (21) scored fewer goals than Mallorca this season (25), something they’d have to get right if they stand a chance on Saturday.

Real Mallorca vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Real Madrid clean sheet @ 2.21 with Betway

A creative spark

One of the creative sparks for the visitors is likely Federico Valverde.

The Uruguayan bagged three assists against Osasuna in the middle of March and netted the equaliser during the week in that crunch Manchester City battle.

Valverde has five assists in his last seven La Liga appearances, making him a likely candidate to get the visitors going in the creative department on Saturday.

He also scored in last season’s 4-1 victory at the Bernabeu against Mallorca.