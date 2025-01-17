Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Predictions: Visitors could cause an upset

Our football predictions expert presents his predictions for Real Madrid vs Las Palmas ahead of their La Liga clash on Sunday at 16:15 pm.

+

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

Real Madrid Win and Both Teams To Score - Yes, with odds of 2.37 on Betway , equating to a 42% chance of the hosts winning the match and both teams scoring.

, equating to a 42% chance of the hosts winning the match and both teams scoring. Las Palmas To Score Over 0.5 Goals with odds of 1.75 on Betway , indicating a 57% chance of the visitors finding the back of the net.

, indicating a 57% chance of the visitors finding the back of the net. Las Palmas +3 Handicap with odds of 1.75 on Betway, representing a 57% chance for Las Palmas to win the game they start with a three-goal advantage.

Real Madrid should be expected to beat Las Palmas by a 3-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Spanish champions will host Las Palmas on Sunday, aiming to recover from their humbling Super Cup defeat and keep pace with their city rivals, Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are one point behind Los Colchoneros in La Liga. However, last Sunday’s 5-2 defeat marked another low point for Carlo Ancelotti’s side that also suffered a 4-0 drubbing in their league clash against the Catalans.

Las Palmas arrive in the Spanish capital with renewed confidence following impressive performances against top-tier teams this season. This includes a victory over Barcelona and a resilient 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid.

As Madrid seek stability, Los Amarillos will aim to make history by capitalising on the reigning champions’ struggles.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

The probable lineup for Las Palmas in the "system of play."

Cillessen; Herzog, McKenna, Suarez, Marmol; Essugo, Rodriguez; Moleiro, Sandro, Muñoz; Silva.

Lack of Balance for Real Suggests Betting on Goals

Ancelotti faces the challenge of restoring balance to a Real side struggling to find consistent form.

Injuries have taken a toll on the squad. The absence of figures like Toni Kroos, who retired at his peak, further disrupted the team's ability to control games.

Ancelotti has often deployed a 4-3-3 system, occasionally shifting to a 4-2-3-1 to accommodate his attacking stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo.

However, this offensive setup has left the team prone to defensive frailties.

Throughout the season, Los Blancos have conceded 35 goals in 30 matches across all competitions. This record is surpassed only by Real Valladolid in terms of goals conceded among La Liga teams.

This suggests a bet on a home win with Both Teams To Score - Yes could be a savvy choice for these Real Madrid vs Las Palmas predictions.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Bet 1: Real Madrid Win and Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 2.37 on Betway

Los Blancos Often Struggle after Saudi Trip

Real have traditionally struggled to find form upon returning from the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Since 2020, they have managed only one win by more than a goal margin in post-Super Cup fixtures.

They were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Atletico last season. Also, they needed a stoppage-time goal to edge out Almeria, who were relegated by the end of the season.

Looking back to early 2022, they drew both games against Elche following their overseas journey.

Sunday's clash with Las Palmas could be another high-scoring affair, with bookmakers setting the anticipated goal line at 3.5.

The team from Gran Canaria have proven themselves competitive against top opposition this season. Therefore, backing them to score at the Bernabeu appears to be an appealing option.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Bet 2: Las Palmas To Score Over 0.5 Goals with odds of 1.75 on Betway

Could Las Palmas Pull Off an Upset?

A recent home defeat (2-1) to Getafe does little to overshadow the visitors’ away form.

Diego Martínez's side, who are in their second season back in La Liga, have won three and drawn one of their last five away league games. Still, their record at the Bernabéu is poor, having collected just one point from six visits in the 21st century.

Real Madrid relied on a late penalty from Vinicius to salvage a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Given recent performances, betting on the visitors with a +3 handicap might be the smarter choice among these Real Madrid vs Las Palmas predictions.

This bet has been successful in four of Real’s last five home league matches, including the corresponding fixture last season.