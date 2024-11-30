Real Madrid vs Getafe Predictions: Bellingham to secure the points

Our betting expert reveals his top three bets and predictions for Real Madrid vs Getafe in this La Liga clash, this Sunday at 4:15 pm.

+

Real Madrid vs Getafe Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Getafe

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.30 on Betway , equating to a 76% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 76% chance of the hosts winning. Jude Bellingham to score with odds of @3.00 on Betway , indicating a 33% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 33% chance of the French forward scoring. Real Madrid Half Time/Full Time with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Getafe by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid return to La Liga action this weekend where they will host Getafe in round 15.

After their Champions League fixture against Liverpool midweek, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are back at the Bernabeu as they look to continue applying pressure on Barcelona in first place.

The Galacticos have comfortably won their last two La Liga matches, brushing Osasuna and Leganes to one side, scoring seven goals in the process. Getafe will inevitably be up against it on Sunday.

The visitors head into this fixture on the back of a couple of wins themselves, although Valladolid and Manises are worlds away from beating Real Madrid - a team they haven’t beaten at the Bernabeu since 2008.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Getafe

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Garcia, Rudiger, Asencio, Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga, Ceballos, Guler, Diaz, Mbappe

The probable lineup for Getafe in the "system of play."

Soria; Rico, Alderete, Djene, Nyom, Sola, Milla, Arambarri, Perez, Yildirim, Uche

Home win looks inevitable

If Real Madrid are going to win La Liga, they have to win as many home games as possible. It’s as simple as that. Which is why we are opening our Real Madrid vs Getafe predictions with a home victory.

Although falling short against AC Milan in the Champions League, and their 4-0 whitewash against Barcelona, Real Madrid have won their other eight matches across all competitions.

In La Liga, they currently have the best home record with 18 points from seven matches, scoring 18 along the way. Getafe, on the other hand, haven’t won on their travels.

From six attempts, they’ve managed to scrape together two draws, and it’ll be a minor miracle if they stop their winless run against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 1.30 with Betway

England star to continue hot streak

With Rodrygo out injured and Vinicius Junior not making the trip to Anfield, our second Real Madrid vs Getafe predictions was almost decided for us.

England international Jude Bellingham scored in both the wins against Osasuna and Leganes, and we’re starting to see the free-scoring Bellingham we did last campaign.

Capable not only in the air due his physique, but the former Birmingham City player relishes the opportunity to make bursting runs into the box, putting himself in goalscoring positions.

With plenty of focus on Kylian Mbappe, this often creates room for Bellingham in behind, and he’ll be hoping to explore that space once again this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Bet 2: Jude Bellingham Anytime Scorer @ 3.00 with Betway

Points wrapped up by the break

When Real Madrid are finding their stride, it’s best to take advantage of that as much as we can. Admittedly, they are a short price to win the match, but they are also extremely appealing to be leading at half-time and see the game through.

They’ve comfortably achieved that in their last two league outings, appearing to bounce back in style since their two defeats. Ancelotti was furious, but the players reacted positively.

Getafe have only scored three goals on their travels so far, and having only scored at the Bernabeu once since 2018, the hosts can get the job done in the opening 45.