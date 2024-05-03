Real Madrid vs Cadiz Predictions and Betting Tips: Los Blancos to take a step closer to La Liga glory

We share predictions and betting tips for Real Madrid’s La Liga encounter with Cadiz, including 4.20 odds on the first goalscorer.

Real Madrid are four points away from mathematically securing their 36th La Liga title and second under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Winning margin - Real Madrid to win by two goals @ 2.95 with Betfred

Total goals & both teams to score - Over 2.5 goals & no @ 3.30 with Betfred

First goalscorer - Vinicius Junior @ 4.20 with Betfred

They have five more games in which to grab those points, so there is enough space for the boss to prioritise next week’s Champions League semi-final return leg against Bayern.

Although, Los Blancos have been navigating both competitions relatively well. They welcome a struggling Cadiz to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

Victory for Ancelotti’s charges takes them a step closer to league glory while the opposition are desperate for points to avoid being relegated this season.

Cadiz are 18th and five points away from safety with five games remaining before this weekend.

Unfortunately for them, three of their last five matches will be away from home where they have yet to register a victory this season.

Scoring struggles

Ancelotti’s charges have been ruthless with their La Liga opposition this season. Of their 26 victories, 14 have been by a two-goal margin or more (54%).

They’ve won by exactly two goals on seven occasions, the most popular winning margin after single-goal margins.

The corresponding fixture last season ended with Madrid scoring two goals, however, the visitors did reply with a solitary strike back then.

Considering Mauricio Pellegrino’s struggle to get his team to score, a two-goal win margin for the hosts isn’t unrealistic.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tip 1: Winning margin - Real Madrid to win by two goals @ 2.95 with Betfred

Stopping the submarine

Real have topped the La Liga charts in the best attack and defence for this season. Going forward, they’ve scored 71 goals in the league, averaging 2.5 goals at home.

Los Blancos scored a minimum of two goals in their previous four games at the Bernabeu, an indication of their attacking strength.

At the back, Real only conceded 22 goals this term, nine at home at an average of 0.56 goals per game.

The visitors have the worst attack in the division, only managing 23 goals - nine of them coming on their travels at an average of 0.5 goals per game.

With the hosts keeping 14 clean sheets at home this season, it’s difficult to see a way through for the Yellow Submarine.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Betting Tip 2: Total goals & both teams to score - Over 2.5 goals & no @ 3.30 with Betfred

Striking while the iron’s hot

Vinicius Junior enters this round of fixtures in excellent form. The Brazilian struck a brace during the week to help his side draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich.

He’s recorded Real’s opening goal seven times in all competitions since the start of 2024. With 13 goals in the league this season, Vinicius is likely to strike first on Saturday.