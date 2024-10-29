Wounded Real Madrid Offer Greater Value Than Ever For Title after Clasico

After last Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Barcelona, speculation mounts about whether Real Madrid will be capable of retaining their La Liga crown.

Real Madrid's defining trait has always been their ability to bounce back in tough times. The club's capacity to recover after setbacks and overturn results is well-documented, but is it wise backing them this season?

La Liga Winner Market Odds Real Madrid 2.10 Barcelona 1.65

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

A complicated tactical jigsaw

With Barcelona maintaining their impressive 43-match unbeaten run, they are now clear favourites in the title race.

Real Madrid's defensive line is a focal point of concern. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have kept only one clean sheet in the last nine games, and recent injuries to Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez intensify their vulnerability.

Endurance has been another chink in Madrid's armor. Last Saturday’s El Clásico revealed their poor physical fitness compared to Barça, who outpaced them significantly.

Moreover, Ancelotti’s tactics and the way he has tried to integrate Kylian Mbappé into the formation have raised many doubts. The Frenchman has scored seven times so far, and had two goals disallowed for offside last weekend.

However, the chemistry between him and Vinicius Jr. has not yet developed, and his presence has led to a tactical sacrifice for Jude Bellingham. The English player has been positioned in a deeper midfield role and occasionally on the right wing, which has reduced his impact.

Bellingham, who netted 23 times in all competitions last season, is yet to open his scoring account for Real Madrid, presenting another issue for the current La Liga and Champions League holders.

Ignore them at your peril

Given their current trajectory, evaluating Real Madrid's odds to win La Liga is a tricky task, ridden with both optimism and scepticism.

The 4-0 defeat last Saturday echoes a past humiliation against Barcelona in 2022, after which Madrid went on to win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League that season. This bounce-back mentality is deeply ingrained in the club’s DNA, suggesting that although bruised, they shouldn’t be dismissed too early in the title race.

Despite their first defeat in 43 games, Los Blancos still have game-changers capable of completely altering the course of a game.

Vinícius Júnior leads from the front with 19 league goals since last season's defeat against Atletico Madrid. Furthermore, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has been pivotal, driving the team with his dynamism and tenacity.

The title race is still wide open, and Real Madrid, though momentarily rattled, possess the necessary experience and pedigree to compete until the very end.