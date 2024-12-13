We bring you our Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid predictions courtesy of our betting expert, with teams set to go head-to-head in La Liga on Saturday.

+

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win with odds of 1.53 on Betway , equating to a 63% chance of Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning.

, equating to a 63% chance of Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning. Vinicius Junior to score with odds of 2.20 on Betway , indicating a 45% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 45% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.85 on Betway, representing a 54% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid have the quality to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid head to the Estadio de Vallecas to take on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in La Liga’s late kick-off.

Rayo Vallecano managed to draw both of their league meetings with Los Blancos last season, despite finishing a lowly 17th. Inigo Perez was able to keep his team in the top tier of Spanish football as they finished just ahead of Cadiz.

Los Franjirrojos are six points clear of the relegation zone after 16 matches this season. The breathing room will come as a relief, given how close they came to dropping down to the Segunda Division.

Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to a league and Champions League double last season. The addition of Kylian Mbappe should have cemented their place at the top of the game in both Spain and in Europe, but they have had some trouble at the start of this campaign. Getting the best out of Real’s plethora of world-class players has proven to be problematic.

Despite setbacks, Los Blancos could still lead La Liga by the winter break. Barcelona’s slump in form has allowed Real Madrid to move within two points of their great rivals, having played a game less.

Probable Lineups for Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Rayo Vallecano in the "system of play."

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarria; Ciss, Valentin, Palazon; De Frutos, Garcia, Nteka

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Modric, Bellingham; Diaz, Vinicius, Rodrygo

Real Madrid to Record Another Victory

Carlo Ancelotti's team will have gained confidence from their 3-2 victory at Atalanta earlier this week, which is why we're backing them to win in our Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid predictions.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Real Madrid at the start of this season, but they have lost just two of their 16 matches in La Liga. Los Blancos have had to deal with several injuries, particularly in defence, but the manager has been able to navigate them through this difficult period. They have won four of their last five, scoring an average of 2.6 goals per game during that impressive run.

Rayo Vallecano have lost four of their last six league matches. Their victories were against Valencia and Alaves, both of whom are battling it out near the bottom of the table.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory with odds of 1.53 on Betway

Vini Up to the Challenge

Vinicius scored and assisted a goal as he came off the bench in Real Madrid’s win over Atalanta. The Brazilian, returning from a brief injury layoff, displayed no signs of rustiness. Mbappe came off injured in that game, so Vini will carry the brunt of the attacking burden here.

Vini has scored 10 goals in his last eight games for Los Blancos and has been in excellent form since missing out on the Ballon d’Or. The Real Madrid man has netted eight goals in La Liga so far this season.

Over the past 12 months, Vinicius has achieved a non-penalty xG of 0.52 per 90 minutes played, placing him in the 83rd percentile among all forwards in Europe's top five leagues.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Vinicius Junior Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.20 on Betway

Vallecano’s Attack Looks Dangerous on Home Turf

The last of our Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Rayo Vallecano have a mixed bag of league results at the Estadio de Vallecas. They have won two and drawn two of those home matches, but Inigo Perez’s side have managed to score in all seven.

Los Blancos have done reasonably well defensively this season, however, they have conceded a goal in five of their eight matches in La Liga. Real have also conceded in four of their last five matches at this ground. Vallecano are averaging 1.40 goals per game over that period.

Real are still battling to find consistency, but there have been some promising signs in the last few weeks. Carlo Ancelotti has shuffled his starting lineup and adjusted the formation in an effort to maximize his squad's potential. It’ll be interesting to see what he serves up for Saturday’s trip to face Rayo Vallecano.