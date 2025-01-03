Raja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: A close game expected in Morocco

Explore our predictions for Mamelodi Sundowns’ trip to Raja Casablanca, including 2.65 odds on the matchbet and both teams to score combo.

+

Raja Casablanca are a far cry from the outfit they were last season as they struggle to find momentum in their domestic league.

They haven’t been any better in the CAF Champions League as they enter this matchday last in Group B and are yet to bag three points in the competition.

The Green Eagles ended 2024 poorly and they can only hope that the turn of the year brings with it some degree of luck as they prepare to host Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night.

By contrast, Sundowns have been in excellent form even before new coach, Miguel Cardoso took charge of the team.

Under his leadership though, Masandawana registered four wins from four, including a home victory against Saturday’s Moroccan opponents.

Raja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet - yes @ 2.50 with Betway

Goal range - 0-1 @ 2.55 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Draw & No @ 2.65 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Attacking struggles

Raja Casablanca haven’t been prolific in this competition, scoring just once in their first three games.

They enter this fixture on the back of two consecutive blanks in the league, totalling three of the last five matches.

Those attacking struggles plays into the hands of Sundowns as they’re quite stingy in defence and hardly give away anything.

In their five games in the CAF Champions League, Masandawana only conceded once, registering four clean sheets (80%).

Raja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet - yes @ 2.50 with Betway

Scarcity of goals

Sundowns are averaging two goals per game in this competition while the hosts are slightly lower at 1.71 goals per game.

The hosts last four CAF Champions League game saw under 2.5 goals scored while that statistic applies to the visitor’s last three matches in this competition.

Three of Sundowns’ previous four games in all competitions ended 1-0 to the PSL champions.

Only one of their three games in Africa produced more than one goal, so it’s likely this one will be low scoring.

Raja Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Goal range - 0-1 @ 2.55 with Betway

A close affair

On the road this term, Sundowns haven’t been as dominant as compared to their home base. Their only away game in the group resulted in a draw earlier in the competition.

The Brazilians are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 CAF Champions League games and they now boast a victory in the only head-to-head with Raja Casablanca.

With the hosts losing two games in a row in all competitions and three out of their last five (W2), it’s difficult to see them overturning the South African champions.

Sundowns are in great nick and are undefeated in their last seven matches in all competitions (W5, D2).