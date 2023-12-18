Pyramids FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Low-scoring affair in Cairo

Our football betting expert offers predictions and tips for the CAF Champions League group match between Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo.

+

Egyptian Premier League leaders Pyramids FC secured a point on matchday three when they visited Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane, although they felt they deserved more.

In the comforts of their home at the 30th of June Stadium in Cairo, Jaime Pacheco’s troops will be looking to continue their excellent season form.

Pyramids FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Sundowns to win @ 1.4 with Hollywoodbets

Under 2.5 goals

First half draw

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Sundowns top Group A in the tournament due to a superior goal difference and they need a win in Egypt to make a case for their place in the next round of Africa’s premier club competition.

Coach Rhulani Mokoena was disappointed with the team’s performance at home to Pyramids as they seemed outmuscled and didn’t have the type of clear-cut opportunities their visitors had.

Sundowns’ quality may prove too much

Pyramids have enjoyed decent starts to both their domestic and continental campaigns.

With almost half of the Egyptian league completed, they top the standings and even though they’re bottom of Group A in the Champions League, they are level on points with the others in the group.

They boast an excellent home record, beating TP Mazembe on matchday one and remaining unbeaten in the domestic league.

Masandawana will have a tough time in Egypt. However, they have a star-studded cast who can raise the roof of any arena.

It’s worth noting that the South African champions are currently invincible in the PSL, after 11 games.

They have enough quality in their squad to overturn Pyramids with the likes of Peter Shalulile, Gastón Sirino, Lucas Ribeiro, and the in-form Sipho Mbule.

Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Sundowns to win @ 1.4 with Hollywoodbets

Goal drought in Africa

In Group A of the CAF Champions League, there have been only seven goals in six matches, averaging just over a goal per game.

Sundowns found the net three times in as many games while Pyramids have only scored once in their three outings.

Both teams are far better domestically with an average of around two goals per game.

However, the pressure of the continental showpiece is different from their respective leagues.

The struggle for goals could well continue when these two meet on Tuesday evening.

Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

Slow start to continue

Both teams have been level on terms in two of their three CAF Champions League matches going into half-time.

On the domestic front, Pyramids drew 2-2 with Baladiyat El Mahalla the last time out, going into the break at 1-1.

While Sundowns led 2-0 at half-time against PSL bottom-dwellers Cape Town Spurs, Pyramids have already shown that they’re a step above the quality of PSL clubs.

On the personnel front, South African Fagrie Lakay will feature upfront for the hosts, wanting to get one over Masandawana while Pyramids will be without defending Osama Galal who was sent off the last time out.

The first 45 minutes might see both teams cancel each other out, considering the precarious positions of all the teams in the group.