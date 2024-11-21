PSG vs Toulouse Predictions: PSG to win by two, Barcola to score

Our football betting expert brings you their PSG vs Toulouse predictions before the teams go toe-to-toe in Ligue 1 on Friday at 9 pm.

PSG vs Toulouse Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs. Toulouse

PSG -1 handicap with odds of @1.83 on Betway , equating to a 55% chance of the Parisian club winning.

, equating to a 55% chance of the Parisian club winning. Bradley Barcola to score with odds of @1.87 on Betway , indicating a 53% chance of the French winger scoring.

, indicating a 53% chance of the French winger scoring. Both teams to score with odds of@1.77 on Betway, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

PSG have the attacking firepower to beat Toulouse 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Toulouse have the undesirable task of heading to the Parc des Princes to take on PSG on Friday, and it should be a thoroughly entertaining fixture.

Luis Enrique guided PSG to the title last season, yet winning the French championship is merely the baseline expectation in the capital. The rich owners crave triumph in Europe, yet there were encouraging signs on that front as well. The Parisians reached the last four of the Champions League, despite having a very young squad.

Kylian Mbappe’s summer departure had some PSG fans fearing the worst, but the team have performed well without their former star player. Additionally, the club invested in more talented young players and they all appear to be on the same page under Luis Enrique’s tutelage.

Toulouse finished 11th last season. A 3-1 away win over PSG was by far their most impressive result last term, however, repeating that feat is a big ask.

Les Violets have finished comfortably away from the drop zone in both campaigns since winning promotion from the second tier. Also, they have won their last three league games to climb to 10th, comfortably distancing themselves from the relegation zone once more.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs. Toulouse

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Mayulu; Lee, Barcola, Asensio

The probable lineup for Toulouse in the "system of play."

Restes; Donnum, Sidibe, Cresswell, McKenzie, Suazo; Cásseres Jr., Sierro, Aboukhlal, Gboho: King

PSG Can Do Some Damage

PSG are currently leading Ligue 1, sitting six points ahead of their rivals, with performances that fully justify their advantage. Therefore, we are backing Luis Enrique’s side to win the match by two goals or more as part of our PSG vs Toulouse predictions.

Les Parisiens have won all five of their home matches in Ligue 1 this season. Over the course of those matches, they have scored an average of 3.4 goals per game and conceded just 0.8. Four of those wins have come by a margin of two goals or more.

Toulouse secured a rare win over PSG in this fixture last season, but the champions are likely to relish the opportunity to seek revenge. PSG have won eight of their last 10 matches against Toulouse. Six of those wins have been by at least two goals.

Barcola Filling Mbappe Void

Bradley Barcola's development has helped fill the gap left by Kylian Mbappe. As the club's top scorer, his underlying statistics are equally impressive.

Barcola’s 10 goals in Ligue 1 make him the league’s top scorer, two goals ahead of Mason Greenwood. He has showcased his composure in front of goal by overperforming his xG of 7.49.

The winger operates from the left for PSG, which allows him to cut inside on his favoured right foot. Barcola also has explosive pace and impressive strength, making it difficult for opposition defenders to keep him under wraps. He has scored four goals in four league appearances since the October international break, and we are betting on him to add to his tally here.

Toulouse Pack a Punch

The last of our PSG vs Toulouse predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Since the start of September, PSG have kept a clean sheet in just one of their four Ligue 1 outings at the Parc des Princes. That was against Lens, who were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark.

Toulouse have found the net in four of their five away league matches. Additionally, both teams have scored in the last three encounters between these sides.