PSG vs Toulouse Predictions and Betting Tips: PSG to bounce back from midweek disappointment

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Ligue 1 fixture between PSG and Toulouse, including 4.30 odds on the winning margin.

Despite suffering a shock home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final second leg, PSG have enjoyed a successful season.

They’ve retained their domestic crown and are guaranteed to give it another go at Europe’s premier competition next season.

However, they must fulfil their domestic obligations by welcoming Toulouse to the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

This could be Toulouse’s chance to get one over the French champions. But after winning the French Cup last season, it appears there won’t be any silverware this year.

Toulouse’s Europa League campaign also ended prematurely in the round of 16 but one of the highlights has to be beating Liverpool on home soil.

But Les Violets won’t be at home on Saturday and they’ve had an indifferent season, currently sitting 11th in the standings, four points away from mid-table.

PSG vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.32 with Betway

Multiscores - 2-1, 3-1, 4-1 @ 3.30 with Betway

Winning margin - PSG to win by two goals @ 4.30 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rotation to give Toulouse hope

PSG’s strength at home in the league has been immense, they’ve only lost one match at their home base all season.

Les Parisiens are on a run of 26 games in Ligue 1 without defeat. Four of the last five meetings with Toulouse ended with a victory to the Red and Blues.

However, Carles Martínez Novell’s troops have won their previous three league games on the road and they’re undefeated in six of their last seven away dates.

Luis Enrique could rotate his team, giving those on the fringes some game time and others some much-needed rest with nothing more to play for.

The hosts have conceded one or more goals in their last 10 home matches in the league with both sides finding the back of the net, offering hope to Toulouse.

PSG vs Toulouse Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.32 with Betway

A familiar scoreline

41 goals have come for the home side at the Parc des Princes where they average 2.56 goals per game.

PSG’s most popular winning scoreline at home is 3-1, occurring three times this season out of 16 fixtures.

They’ve beaten their opponents 2-1 and 3-1 at least once in this campaign. Toulouse’s most popular defeat scoreline has been 2-1, occurring five times this term.

PSG vs Toulouse Betting Tip 2: Multiscores - 2-1, 3-1, 4-1 @ 3.30 with Betway

Ample firepower

Considering PSG’s prolificacy at home, there are bound to be goals for the French champions.

Of their 20 victories in their Ligue 1 campaign, eight have come by a two-goal margin (40%). At home, a three-goal margin (4) is their most common victory margin followed by two goals (3).

Even though Toulouse have only lost by two goals twice this season, PSG have the firepower to penetrate Les Violets’ defence repeatedly.