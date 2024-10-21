PSG vs PSV Eindhoven Predictions: Backing Enrique’s Men in Paris

PSG host PSV Eindhoven on matchday three of the Champions League on Tuesday. Read here for PSG vs PSV Eindhoven predictions and analysis.

PSG vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs PSV Eindhoven

PSG to win and both teams to score with odds of @2.62 on Betway , equating to a 38.2% implied probability.

, equating to a 38.2% implied probability. Over 2.5 second-half goals with odds of @ 3.00 on Betway , equating to a 33.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 33.3% implied probability. Ousmane Dembele to score anytime with odds of @ 2.37 on Betway, equating to a 42.2% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG welcome PSV Eindhoven to the French capital on Tuesday night for an enthralling matchup in the Champions League.

After defeating Strasbourg over the weekend, PSG are aiming for their second win of the Champions League campaign after suffering defeat to Arsenal last time out. Luis Enrique’s side have had a few slip ups over the last few weeks.

Expect Enrique to field a full-strength lineup after making rotations against Strasbourg, with Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes likely to start.

Defeat to Juventus and a draw with Sporting leave PSV Eindhoven in a precarious position in the Champions League. Most PSG vs PSV Eindhoven Predictions are going to back a home win, but it would be foolish to write off the visitors.

PSV’s form domestically has been spectacular. This team certainly has the talent to cause an upset.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs PSV Eindhoven

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

PSV Eindhoven probable XI:

Benitez; Junior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Schouten, Til, Saibari; Lang, de Jong, Tillman.

Hosts Take Three Points

PSV Eindhoven have scored in every match this season. PSG have only kept one clean sheet since August, which happened to come against Girona in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.

Both of these sides have been free-scoring domestically. PSG continue to allow chances, while creating plenty for themselves. With their superior talent, the hosts are expected to secure all three points.

However, PSV have the capability to find the back of the net, as they did against Sporting at home and Juventus in Turin

PSG vs PSV Eindhoven Bet 1: PSG to win and both teams to score @ 2.62 with Betway

Entertaining Second Half

In the weekend clash between PSG and Strasbourg, five out of the six goals were netted in the second half. PSG's Ligue 1 matches have seen 11 goals scored in the first half and 22 in the second half.

PSV’s league matches have also generated more second-half goals, albeit with a smaller difference than PSG’s fixtures. They allowed a late equaliser to Sporting on the second Champions League matchday and might face fatigue issues against this PSG side.

We think there’s serious value to be had at 3.00 in this market.

PSG vs PSV Eindhoven Bet 2: Over 2.5 second-half goals @ 3.00 with Betway

Dembele Returns and Scores

Ousmane Dembele leads the team with an average of 3.4 shots per match. His expected goals per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 are just slightly less than Bradley Barcola's, but betting on Dembele to score offers much higher returns.

Dembele has scored four goals in the league this season and took eight shots in his only Champions League appearance.

After his spat with Luis Enrique, and having been left on the bench at the weekend, we are expecting Dembele to return to the starting lineup for this match. He’s the best bet on either side to score anytime.

