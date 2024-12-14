Our football betting expert brings you three tips for PSG vs Lyon ahead of their Ligue 1 clash at 8:45 pm on Sunday. Keep reading for more.

PSG vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Lyon

PSG to win & over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.70 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of the Parisian club winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the Parisian club winning. Bradley Barcola to score with odds of 1.80 on Betway , indicating a 62% chance of the French winger scoring.

, indicating a 62% chance of the French winger scoring. Both teams to score & under 2.5 goals in the first half with odds of 2.05 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and there being two goals or less in the first half.

PSG have the edge and should beat Lyon 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG are looking to stay ahead of their domestic rivals by beating Lyon at the Parc des Princes this weekend.

Luis Enrique performed well in his first season in France. He steered the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League, despite the sales of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Les Parisiens comfortably held onto their Ligue 1 title, but they encountered a few challenges at the beginning of this season.

PSG were unable to prevent Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. Enrique now has to rely on his young players to fill the void left by the talismanic forward. The Parisians are top of the French league, but they risk being eliminated from the Champions League in the league phase.

Lyon are competing in the Europa League this season, but they are already aware that they'll be battling it out in the second tier of French football next term. The club have been banned from making transfers in the January transfer window and have been provisionally relegated due to financial mismanagement.

Pierre Sage’s side are unbeaten since the relegation verdict came in. Nonetheless, with their fate already decided, they have nothing left to fight for in Ligue 1.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Lyon

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Lucas Hernandez; Ruiz, Vitinha, Nevez; Lee, Barcola, Ramos

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Veretout, Matic, Tolisso; Cherki, Fofana, Lacazette

PSG to Continue Winning Run Over Lyon

The first of our PSG vs Lyon predictions is for Luis Enrique’s side to emerge victorious and for there to be over 2.5 goals in the match.

Les Parisiens have drawn their last two league games, but bounced back with a 3-0 win in the Champions League midweek. PSG are yet to taste defeat in Ligue 1 this season. They have scored an average of 2.64 goals per game over the course of those 14 league matches, 1.85 more than their opponents.

Lyon have a poor record against PSG. They have won just one of the last eight head-to-heads between the sides. Those matches have seen 3.25 goals on average.

PSG vs Lyon Bet 1: PSG Victory & Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.70 on Betway

Barcola Back on the Scoresheet

Bradley Barcola has big shoes to fill in the French capital. He is occupying the spot vacated by Kylian Mbappe on the left of PSG’s forward line, and he has certainly made an impact.

Barcola has 10 league goals to his name this season. Only Jonathan David has netted more in Ligue 1. The winger has been going through a bit of a dry spell, but we are tipping him to end that poor run by scoring against Lyon.

The French international boasts a non-penalty expected goals (xG) rate of 0.43 per 90 minutes over the past year. This impressive statistic places him in the top 7% of all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues.

He played well in the midweek win of Salzburg, but squandered two big chances. Barcola will undoubtedly find the net if he keeps getting in the right positions.

PSG vs Lyon Bet 2: Bradley Barcola Anytime Scorer with odds of 1.80 on Betway

Both Teams To Score Despite Slower Start

The last of our PSG vs Lyon predictions is for both teams to score and for there to be under 2.5 goals before the break.

Meetings between PSG and Lyon have typically been goal-laden affairs. Luis Enrique commands a formidable attack, yet his team appears vulnerable because of their exceptionally high defensive line. These teams met three times last season, including the cup final, and both teams to score landed in all three.

The first halves of Lyon matches in Ligue 1 this season have seen an average of 1.27 goals. The fourth least in the division. PSG’s, on the other hand, have seen 1.57 on average.

With Lyon already relegated and the champions looking to extend their advantage at the top of Ligue 1, we should see PSG come out on top in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.