Inconsistent PSG Create Value Bets in Ligue 1 and the Champions League

Winning the league is a minimum requirement for PSG. Since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011, they have ruled French footbal.

However, Luis Enrique’s side have had a rocky start to the season.

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in 15 Ligue 1 matches. They returned to winning ways by beating Lyon in their last league outing, which moved them seven points clear of their closest rivals. However, there is still plenty of work to be done in the Champions League.

Market Odds Monaco vs PSG - Monaco Double Chance 1.87 PSG vs Manchester City - PSG to Win 2.87

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Home Advantage Key for Monaco

The loss of Kylian Mbappe was always going to be a significant blow for PSG. The influential forward has been a key part of PSG’s attack since joining from Monaco in 2017.

Mbappe scored 27 goals in Ligue 1 last season, and finding someone to replace him has proven to be problematic at times. Bradley Barcola has stepped up in terms of goals, but the manager has had to try different forward lines in search for the winning formula. Ousmane Dembele started up front for PSG on Sunday.

Enrique’s team take on Monaco on Wednesday night in the final Ligue 1 fixture of 2024. The manager will be pleased with the win over Lyon after PSG drew consecutive league matches ahead of last weekend. Nevertheless, their upcoming fixture is one they have had difficulty with recently.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last four home games against PSG, and they have won three of those. Les Rouge et Blanc have been conceding an average of just 0.75 goals per home game this season, making it appealing to back them for at least a point here.

Luis Enrique’s side have been the odds-on favourites in the 1x2 market for all seven of their away matches in the league this season, but they have dropped points in three of them.

The Parc des Princes Gives PSG the Edge in the Champions League

PSG reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, but they risk being eliminated before the knockout stages get underway. The team are currently 25th in the table. If they remain in that position, they will miss out on the round of 16 playoffs, with a showdown against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes approaching.

Pep Guardiola’s side entered the season as Champions League favourites. However, a shocking run of 11 matches with just one win has left City fighting for a top-four spot in the Premier League and in danger of an early exit in Europe. Pep’s team are 22nd in the league phase, and PSG should have some success against a lacklustre City.

Home advantage could be crucial for the French side, as they have lost just one of their 11 games at the Parc des Princes so far this season. City have also struggled with a miserable away record recently. They were beaten 2-0 by Juventus in their last game on the road, meaning they haven’t secured an away win since 20 October. Backing PSG early on the 1x2 market looks like a solid choice here.