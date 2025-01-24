Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants Predictions and Betting Tips: A surprise result isn’t a far-fetched idea

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Nedbank Cup clash between Pretoria Callies and Marumo Gallants.

+

It’s that part of the season where every club in South Africa’s professional footballing tiers get the chance to punch above their weight in the Nedbank Cup.

Pretoria Callies are certainly the underdogs going into this fixture as they’re currently based in the National First Division, our version of the English Championship.

The Bantu Callies will entertain PSL side Marumo Gallants on Friday night at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, hoping to cause an upset in the competition.

It’s not a far-fetched idea as the visitors are currently struggling in the Betway Premiership, 13th on the log and just seven points off the relegation spots.

On paper, it should be a straightforward match for the visiting side, but knockout tournaments have shown us that there aren't really any favourites in this type of competition.

Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tips

Both teams to score - yes @ 2.14 with Betway

Overall winner - Pretoria Callies @ 2.95 with Betway

Winning margin - Pretoria Callies to win by one goal @ 7.60 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Expecting goals

Despite a slow start to their league campaign, Pretoria Callies have vastly improved in recent weeks. They are now 12th in the NFD table, only four points behind sixth.

At home, they’ve averaged a goal per game this term but they’ve also been conceding 1.13 goals per match on average.

The Romans only blanked in one of their last five matches while Marumo Gallants scored in three of their last five games.

It’s worth noting that Bahlabane Ba Ntwa conceded 19 league goals in their eight away dates, demonstrating their defensive frailties on the road.

Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - yes @ 2.14 with Betway

An upset in waiting

An upset on day one of the competition is a realistic result as these sides faced each other just last season in the first division until Gallants purchased Moroka Swallows’ league status.

Fabio Lopez’s charges are undefeated in their last three games, and they’ve scored at least twice in each of their last three home league matches.

Meanwhile, Dan Malesela’s men haven’t won an away match in their last four attempts. They’ve also conceded in each of those games.

The last time these sides met, Pretoria Callies walked away as victors, a possibility by the end of Friday night, even if it’s beyond 90 minutes.

Pretoria Callies vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 2: Overall winner - Pretoria Callies @ 2.95 with Betway

One goal to be the difference

It should be a closely-fought encounter in Pretoria where a one-goal margin might be the difference.

The visitors lost six away games in the PSL this term, three of them by a one-goal margin (50%).

The Romans only won five games in total all season, four of them (80%) were by a single goal, split evenly between home and away matches.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Pretoria Callies won 1-0. While there could be goals at both ends this time around, Callies should edge it by a single goal.