The Talismen: Back The 5 PL Stars Behind Majority of their Team’s Goals

There have been some standout players in the early stages of the Premier League season but which talisman has been most vital to their team’s success?

At this stage, five Premier League players have directly contributed to more than 50% of the goals their respective teams have scored. We’ve analysed the numbers and assessed their chances of registering a goal or an assist in the upcoming round of fixtures.

Market Odds Chelsea vs Newcastle - Cole Palmer to Score or Assists 1.57 Manchester City vs Southampton - Erling Haaland to Score 1.25 Arsenal vs Liverpool - Mohamed Salah to Score or Assists 2.40 Arsenal vs Liverpool - Bukayo Saka to Score or Assists 2.15 Everton vs Fulham - Dwight McNeil to Score or Assists 2.10

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Five Most Important Contributors for their Teams

Cole Palmer

Since making the move to Chelsea from Manchester City, Cole Palmer has established himself as one of the leading players in the Premier League. The midfielder scored 22 goals last season, a tally only bested by Erling Haaland. Palmer also registered 11 assists.

Palmer scored and assisted a goal in last season's league clash with Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. He enters this game in excellent form, having scored six goals and provided five assists in the Premier League thus far. This means he has made a direct contribution to 64.7% of the Blues’ league goals.

Erling Haaland

Unlike Palmer, Haaland’s contribution is almost exclusively in the goal-scoring department. Nevertheless, since teaming up with Pep Guardiola, the striker has proven himself to be the most lethal striker in the world. He scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in his 105th game for the club, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at Real Madrid.

Haaland has scored 10 league goals this season, contributing directly to 52.6% of Manchester City's Premier League goals, despite not yet registering an assist. Mateo Kovacic follows as their second-highest scorer with three goals. Erling should get plenty of chances against a newly-promoted Southampton side still seeking their first win.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool sit atop the league, showcasing impressive play, yet they heavily depend on Mohamed Salah for their attacking prowess. His goal against Chelsea took his tally to 233 goals and assists, in the Premier League. Only five players have surpassed the Egyptian in combined contributions.

Salah has five goals and five assists to his name this season, which equates to a goal contribution every 70 minutes played. Liverpool have scored 15 goals, meaning Salah has directly contributed to 66.7% of their goals. Salah missed last season's trip to the Emirates due to injury, but he has scored in his last two Premier League starts against the Gunners. The Egyptian is set to start on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka

Saka has developed into a world-class player under Mikel Arteta. His numbers in recent seasons point out just how important he is for Arsenal. He netted 16 goals and managed eight assistslast season, as the Gunners narrowly missed out on the title. Bukayo had 14 goals and 11 assists in the 2022/23 campaign.

Bukayo Saka tops the Premier League assists charts and is close to equalling last season's assists tally after just eight matches. The wide player has seven assists and two goals to his name at this stage, meaning he has directly contributed to 60% of Arsenal’s goals in the league. Saka scored in this fixture last season and will likely have an impact against Liverpool this weekend.

Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil has been excellent in the Everton midfield thus far. His creative prowess comes as no surprise, thanks to the underlying data. He has a non-penalty xG and xA (expected assists) of 0.37 per 90 minutes played in the last 12 months, meaning he ranks in the 95th percentile when compared with all other midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues.

McNeil, along with Mohamed Salah, has directly contributed to the highest percentage of his team’s goals with 66.7%. He has recorded six goals or assists in his last six Premier League games, entering the clash in excellent form.