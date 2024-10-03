Premier League Predictions, Statistics & Betting Tips - MatchDay 7

Matchday 7 in the EPL gives Liverpool a great opportunity to cement themselves at the top of the table.

Our Predictions for Premier League - Matchday 7

(5th October 2024) Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace @1.50 with Betway, representing a 65.36% chance of the Reds winning at Selhurst Park. (5th October 2024) Bournemouth to beat Leicester @2.15 with Betway, representing a 46.51% chance of the Cherries overpowering the Foxes. (5th October 2024) Ipswich Town to beat West Ham @4.10 with Betway, representing a 26.32% chance of the Tractor Boys landing their first win of the season. (6th October 2024) Aston Villa to beat Manchester United @2.20 with Betway, representing a 45.45% chance of Villa beating out-of-form United. (6th October 2024) Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest @1.45 with Betway, representing a 68.97% chance of the Blues making it five wins in seven games.

Liverpool to win: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Date: 05/10/2024

Kick-off: 13.30

The Reds to continue their upward trajectory to defeat an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace @1.50 with Betway correct as of 02/10/24

This week’s five Premier League predictions are underpinned by the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you find value.

It’s not difficult to see why we’re tipping Liverpool to win at Selhurst Park this weekend. Liverpool have won five of their opening six Premier League games and sit at the top of the EPL tree. On the flip side, Crystal Palace have no wins and three points from their first six fixtures.

In fact, the last time Palace won at home to Liverpool was in November 2014. In more recent times, the Reds have landed 2-1 and 3-1 victories, as well as an emphatic 7-0 win over the Eagles.

Bournemouth to outfox Foxes?: Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth

Date: 05/10/2024

Kick-off: 16:00

The Cherries will build on their fine win over Southampton by defeating Leicester @2.15 with Betway correct as of 02/10/24

AFC Bournemouth travel to Leicester fresh from a convincing 3-1 home victory over near neighbours, Southampton. They face another newly promoted outfit this weekend in the shape of Steve Cooper’s Foxes. Leicester are without a win so far this season and despite pushing Arsenal all the way last weekend, look set for a relegation battle.

Bournemouth looked exceptionally dangerous on the counter attack against Southampton. Leicester are playing a similar style this term under Cooper, so it’s likely to be an intriguing game of cat and mouse which we think the visitors can win.

McKenna's men to strike?: West Ham vs Ipswich Town

Date: 05/10/2024

Kick-off: 16:00

The Tractor Boys can get their first Premier League win of the season @4.10 with Betway correct as of 02/10/24

West Ham have just one win in their first six EPL games under new boss, Julen Lopetegui. They host newly-promoted Ipswich, who are unbeaten in their last four games, but still without a win. However, the Tractor Boys have shown progression in their recent games, earning a 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa last weekend.

The Hammers’ faithful are increasingly sceptical over Lopetegui’s long-term suitability and if Ipswich can keep the London Stadium quiet in the opening exchanges, we think the stage is set for Kieran McKenna’s men to land their first three points back in the top flight.

Villa to pile on: Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Date: 06/10/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Villa to heap the pressure on Erik ten Hag by defeating United @2.20 with Betway correct as of 02/10/24

Manchester United have won their last four EPL meetings with Aston Villa, but we’re backing that streak to end on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag’s men were soundly beaten on home soil by Tottenham last weekend, while Villa stuttered to a draw at Ipswich.

The manner of United’s defeat was the most alarming aspect. If Villa can recover well from their Champions League exploits against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, we think Unai Emery’s men can nudge ten Hag even further towards the Old Trafford exit door.

Blues to break through: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Date: 06/10/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Blues to burst Forest’s bubble with a comfortable win @1.45 with Betway correct as of 02/10/24

New Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, appears to have found a winning blend with his Blues squad. 13 points from their opening six games has pushed Chelsea into the top four. Nottingham Forest won’t be easy opponents after winning two and losing just one of their first six EPL fixtures this term.

Chelsea are the league’s top scorers so far this season. Meanwhile Forest have conceded a miserly five goals in six games. Something has to budge, and we feel the Blues will click once again to consign Forest to defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Conclusion

Ultimately, we see Liverpool and Chelsea strengthening their positions inside the top four of the Premier League this weekend. A landmark win for Ipswich Town is also a possibility, ten Hag’s United will return from Villa Park empty-handed, while Leicester’s difficult start to the campaign will be compounded by a home loss to Bournemouth.

