Premier League Predictions Matchday 20

Matchday 20 of the English Premier League sees league leaders Liverpool host their rivals Manchester United, while Arsenal travel to Brighton.

There’s also the small matter of a London derby between Crystal Palace and Chelsea. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 20

(January 4th 2025) Newcastle United to beat Tottenham at 2.22 with 10bet, representing a 45.05% chance of the Magpies winning in North London.

(January 4th 2025) Aston Villa to beat Leicester City at 1.32 with 10bet, representing a 75.76% chance of Villa winning.

(January 4th 2025) AFC Bournemouth to beat Everton at 1.74 with 10bet, representing a 57.47% chance of the Cherries winning.

(January 5th 2025) Liverpool to beat Manchester United at 1.25 with 10bet, representing an 80% chance of Liverpool winning.

(January 6th 2025) Nottingham Forest to beat Wolves at 2.34 with 10bet, representing a 42.74% chance of Forest winning on the road.

Magpies to torment inconsistent Spurs: Tottenham vs Newcastle United

Date : 04/01/2025

: 04/01/2025 Kick-off : 1.30 pm

: 1.30 pm Our tip: Newcastle should overpower a beleaguered Spurs @ 2.22 with 10bet. (Correct as of 01/01/25)

Newcastle United travel to Tottenham this weekend with no fear after four successive league wins. The Magpies have kept clean sheets in each of those victories demonstrating a significant improvement in form. As for Tottenham, they’ve won just two of their last eight Premier League games, with their latest home game ending in late disappointment as Wolves left North London with a 2-2 draw.

Spurs are now averaging just 1.40 points per home game, compared with the Magpies’ 1.50 points per game average for their away fixtures. Tottenham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 competitive meetings with Newcastle. The Magpies have also opened the scoring in seven of their last nine meetings.

Villa to get back to winning ways: Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Date : 04/01/2025

: 04/01/2025 Kick-off : 4 pm

: 4 pm Our tip: Villa will prove too strong on home soil for Leicester @ 1.32 with 10bet. (Correct as of 01/01/25/)

It’s becoming increasingly hard to make a case for Leicester avoiding relegation this season. With four straight losses, including just one goal scored, Ruud van Nistelrooy is having a rude awakening replacing former City boss, Steve Cooper. The Foxes are averaging 2.78 goals conceded per away game, which is not sustainable if they want to pick up points on the road.

As for Saturday’s opponents, Aston Villa, they’ve lost just once at Villa Park this season, winning five and drawing four of their ten home fixtures. After being held to a 2-2 draw with Brighton, Unai Emery’s men will be desperate for another three points to reboot their Champions League qualification hopes.

Cherries to pile further pressure on Dyche: AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Date: 04/01/2025

04/01/2025 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: AFC Bournemouth’s form at the Vitality Stadium should be too much for the goal-shy Toffees @ 1.74 with 10bet. (Correct as of 01/01/25/)

Seventh-placed AFC Bournemouth have relied heavily on their home form so far this season. Their results at the Vitality Stadium have been the bedrock of their surge into the top half, averaging 1.67 points per home game, losing only twice. Everton may have frustrated both Manchester City and Arsenal on the road recently, but Bournemouth have the firepower to breach a stubborn Everton defensive line.

Seven of their last eight meetings have seen three or more goals scored. However, Everton are only averaging 0.67 goals scored per away game this season. With Bournemouth conceding just 0.78 goals per home game too, the Toffees are likely to be stifled again.

Red Devils to be humiliated at Anfield: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Date: 05/01/2025

05/01/2025 Kick-off: 5.30 pm

5.30 pm Our tip: Title favourites Liverpool will teach Amorim’s uncertain United a lesson @ 1.25 with 10bet. (Correct as of 01/01/25/)

It’s surely been a long time since Liverpool were priced as short as 1.25 to beat their long-time rivals Manchester United at Anfield. However, a huge gulf in class exists between the two sides right now. United have won just twice away from Old Trafford, while Arne Slot’s Reds average 2.44 points per home game this season.

Liverpool are also conceding a miserly 0.67 goals per home game, with United averaging less than one goal scored (0.89) per away game. With Ruben Amorim promising not to veer from his preferred system and style of play, despite many of the squad struggling to adapt, it feels like more pain is coming United’s way on Sunday.

Forest to cement their top four position: Wolves vs Nottingham Forest

Date : 06/01/2025

: 06/01/2025 Kick-off : 9 pm

: 9 pm Our tip: Forest to continue their fine form with a win at Molineux @ 2.34 with 10bet. (Correct as of 01/01/25/)

Seven points from their last three league games has given Wolves hope in their fight to avoid relegation. The Gold and Blacks have been galvanised by the appointment of their new boss, Vitor Pereira, who showed great character to snatch a late point at Tottenham in their final game of 2024.

However, Brazilian sensation, Matheus Cunha, is suspended following an FA charge for the visit of Nottingham Forest to Molineux on Monday night. Cunha’s form has been pivotal in their recent games. In 19 games, he’s scored ten goals, racking up four assists along the way.

With a third of Wolves’ goals to his name, Cunha’s absence will be a big blow to Wanderers, especially up against a red-hot Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo returns to his former club with Forest on a five-game winning streak. They’ve also averaged two points per away game so far this season.

Conclusion

Our Premier League predictions for Matchday 20 include a trio of home wins for Aston Villa, Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth, with defeats for Leicester and Everton ramping up their relegation fears. We also anticipate away victories for a fast-improving Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, who continue to enjoy a fairytale start to the 2024/25 season.

Remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to ensure your football betting remains a fun pastime.