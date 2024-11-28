Premier League Predictions Matchday 13 Betting Preview

Our Premier League predictions expert lists his top five tips for matchday 13 of the 2024/25 EPL season.

Matchday 13 of the English Premier League sees in-form Brighton host bottom club Southampton, while a resurgent Wolves will be keen to keep up their good recent form at home to AFC Bournemouth. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 13

(29th November 2024) Brighton to beat Southampton @ 1.42 with Betway , representing a 70.42% chance of the Seagulls overcoming the Saints.

, representing a 70.42% chance of the Seagulls overcoming the Saints. (30th November 2024) Wolves to draw with AFC Bournemouth @ 3.50 with Betway , representing a 28.57% chance of a stalemate.

, representing a 28.57% chance of a stalemate. (30th November 2024) Nottingham Forest to draw with Ipswich Town @ 3.75 with Betway , representing a 26.67% chance of a tied game.

, representing a 26.67% chance of a tied game. (30th November 2024) Brentford to beat Leicester City @ 1.70 with Betway , representing a 58.82% chance of the Bees winning.

, representing a 58.82% chance of the Bees winning. (1st December 2024) Tottenham to beat Fulham @ 1.66 with Betway, representing a 60.24% chance of Spurs winning.

Seagulls to swoop to victory: Brighton vs Southampton

Date: 29/11/2024

29/11/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Brighton will have far too much for a beleaguered Southampton @ 1.42 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League after a third of the season. The Saints have lost all six of their away games so far this term, while Brighton are unbeaten at the Amex Stadium. All of which points to a straightforward home win for Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls.

Albion are scoring two goals per game at home on average, while the Saints are averaging less than a goal scored per game (0.92) on the road. Brighton have been leading at half time in half of their home fixtures so far this season. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them take an early lead here and hold onto it in style.

Cherries to hold resurgent hosts: Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth

Date: 30/11/2024

30/11/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: The Cherries will be content to leave Molineux with a point @ 3.50 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

This is an intriguing fixture, with Saturday’s hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers coming into some form of late. Four points from their last two games has lifted Wolves out of the relegation places on goal difference. Meanwhile AFC Bournemouth have lost three of their last four Premier League away games. The Cherries are averaging just 0.83 points per game away from the Vitality Stadium.

Wolves have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three meetings with Bournemouth. Given that the Cherries average 1.17 goals scored per away game, it’s difficult not to see both teams scoring in an entertaining stalemate. The visitors will view a draw as a useful result to stop the away goal, while a point would represent another step forward for Gary O’Neil’s men.

Tractor Boys tough to beat again: Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town

Date: 30/11/2024

30/11/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: The Tractor Boys will grind their seventh draw of the season @ 3.75 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

After an electrifying start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, Nottingham Forest’s early-season optimism has been blunted by back-to-back defeats. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Reds have won more games away from The City Ground than at home, which is a testament to their strong counter-attacking style of play.

However, they only average 1.33 points per game in front of their own fans, where the onus is on them to dictate play. Ipswich Town travel to the East Midlands fresh from a win at Tottenham and a richly deserved point at home to Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.

The Tractor Boys have drawn half of their league games, suggesting they are a tough nut to crack, and we expect them to frustrate Forest and earn another point this weekend.

Bees to swarm over managerless Foxes: Brentford vs Leicester City

Date: 30/11/2024

30/11/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Home specialists Brentford to battle past lowly Leicester @ 1.70 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

All five of Brentford’s 2024/25 Premier League wins have come on home soil. They’ve picked up 16 points from a possible 18 in front of their own fans. Meanwhile Leicester City have won just one game away from the King Power Stadium.

Three defeats in their last four league games have cost the job of Leicester boss, Steve Cooper, who was fired after the 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea. The Foxes are likely to travel to West London managerless, unless a hasty decision is made this week.

In truth, Leicester have been fortunate to accumulate the ten points they already have. With Brentford averaging three goals scored per home game, the Foxes will surely struggle to stem the tide.

Spurs to build on City win: Tottenham vs Fulham

Date: 01/12/2024

01/12/2024 Kick-off: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Our tip: Tottenham to beat London neighbours Fulham @ 1.66 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

After Tottenham’s puzzling 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town two weeks ago, it was even more bizarre to see Spurs run riot with a 4-0 win at defending champions Manchester City last weekend. Ange Postecoglu’s men were at their clinical, counter-attacking best at the Etihad Stadium.

Inconsistency has plagued Spurs so far this season, but they’ve still averaged two points per game at home. The challenge for Postecoglu’s men is to build on the win over City with a home win over London rivals Fulham.

Aside from the defeat to Ipswich, Spurs have been scoring plenty at home, firing four past Aston Villa and West Ham recently. Fulham were thrashed 4-1 at home to Wolves last weekend and we can see Spurs prolonging the agony for Cottagers boss Marco Silva on Sunday.

Conclusion

In summary, our Premier League predictions for Matchweek 13 include home wins for Brighton, Brentford and Tottenham, as well as hard-fought draws in the Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town fixtures.

