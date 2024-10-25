How To Bet On Cards in the Premier League Amid Record-Breaking Trend

Five red cards were handed out in the Premier League last Saturday, the most in a single day of action in England’s top flight since May 2nd 2015.

With ill-discipline gripping the league, we picked up some games likely to see cards this weekend.

The card counts soared last season, averaging 4.53 per game - an increase of 0.76 compared to the 22/23 campaign. This increase has continued well into this term, with referees clamping down on time wasting and dissent. There has been an average of 5.41 cards per game across their first eight matchdays of the current season.

Premier League Outright Market Odds Leicester vs Nottingham Forest - Over 5.5 Cards TBA Aston Villa vs Bournemouth - Over 2.5 Cards for Bournemouth 1.85 Chelsea vs Newcastle - Over 5.5 Cards 1.80 Arsenal vs Liverpool - Over 2.5 Cards for Arsenal 1.66

Premier League Matches Primed for Cards This Weekend

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest matches have seen the highest number of cards in the Premier League this season, with an average of 7.12 per game. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side forcing an average of 3.75 cards per game has helped increase this figure. There have been six cards or more in all four of their away matches to this point, with 8.75 on average.

The card counts have been slightly more modest in Leicester’s matches, but there were eight yellow cards and a red handed out as they beat Southampton 3-2 last weekend. There were six cards the last time the Foxes welcomed Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth

With an average of four per game, Aston Villa have been forcing more cards from their opponents than any other side. Manchester United were the last team to travel to Villa Park in the Premier League, and they picked up five yellow cards. Unai Emery’s side’s opponents have had three or more cards in all of their league matches in front of their own fans thus far.

Bournemouth have been averaging 2.5 cards per game this season. However, they have received three or more cards in all four of their head-to-heads with Aston Villa since the Cherries were promoted from the Championship.

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Last season, Chelsea matches saw the highest number of cards in the Premier League and nothing has changed in the early stages of Enzo Maresca’s tenure. There have been 57 cards handed out in the Blues’ opening eight matches, which equals to an average of 7.12 per game. Chelsea’s trip to Anfield last weekend resulted in seven cards. There were 10 yellows and a red in their most recent league outing at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle matches have seen the fifth-most cards in England’s top flight so far. They have faced four teams in the top half of the table thus far, and those matches have seen an average of 6.5 cards.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

These title hopefuls are gearing up for a clash at the Emirates on Saturday, and it’s likely to be a tough one. There were 10 yellows and a red card as Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-1 in this fixture last season. The Reds are four points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side coming into this one, so the stakes are certainly high once again.

Arsenal are gaining a reputation for being the bad boys of the Premier League. They received their third red card of the season last weekend. Arteta’s men have averaged 3.12 cards per game this season.