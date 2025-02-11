Potentially more history on the cards for the Buccaneers

Cup competitions have been largely kind to Orlando Pirates recently, barring their first-round shock exit to Magesi in Carling Blacknlast last year.

With Baroka in their sights in the next round of the Nedbank Cup, the Happy People will be hoping the Sea Robbers can bag another trophy and at 5.50 odds to win the competition, it’s a tempting offer.

1. Three in a row

2. Defensive issues

3. Replacements

History maker

When Jose Riveiro arrived at Orlando Pirates, few allowed him to prove himself, and already wrote off the Spaniard.

However, he led them to five cup victories since his appointment, something the fans have come to appreciate.

He made history in October last year when his troops defeated Stellenbosch in the MTN 8 final to make it three in a row for that competition.

In last season’s final of the Nedbank Cup, they were overwhelming underdogs when they squared off with high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Despite the odds, Riveiro’s men made it consecutive Nedbank Cup titles and you wouldn’t bet against them bagging a third this season.

If Pirates can maintain their record of being cup specialists, they can successfully defend their title this season and make it three in a row in this competition.

With the side now nine points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the league, it appears that knockout cups may be the only silverware options for Mabakabaka this term.

It’s worth noting that Pirates have met Mamelodi Sundowns in four cup fixtures under Riveiro, keeping the PSL champions scoreless in all but one.

Additionally, the Sea Robbers came out as victors on every occasion, including MTN 8 and Nedbank Cup finals.

Riveiro’s cup record is incredible, having overseen 26 games, winning 21, drawing two and losing three. However, he’s never been beaten in the Nedbank Cup.

Defensive issues are a concern

With one of the best defences in the PSL this season, Jose Riveiro had been able to build a solid team from the back.

However, injuries are a major concern for him, especially with Thabiso Sesane expecting to undergo surgery after pulling up last week.

He missed the first league match of the season in their 4-1 humbling at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

Riveiro fielded Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki as the defensive pairing last week but the latter was run ragged by the Masandawana attack.

In addition to Sesane rupturing his tendon, midfielder Thalente Mbatha has also been on the sidelines with discomfort in his foot and remains to be seen if he will make the Baroka game.

Other options

The coach can rely on club captain Innocent Maela who can bring stability and leadership to the heart of the Pirates’ defence.

Furthermore, the return of Olisa Ndah will be welcome to the Sea Robbers since the Nigerian was ruled out since last season through injury.

These improvements at the back are crucial for Pirates to avoid an upset result and continue their 100% win record in this competition under Riveiro.

If they can overcome these injuries, there’s no reason why the Buccaneers can’t bag a third Nedbank Cup title on the bounce.

Betting Tips:

