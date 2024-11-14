Portugal vs Poland Predictions: Portugal to Win and keep a clean sheet

Our betting expert shares Portugal vs Poland predictions as the teams face off in the Nations League this Friday at 8:45 pm.

Portugal vs Poland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Portugal vs Poland

Portugal -1 handicap with odds of @1.77 on Betway , equating to a 56% chance of the home side winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 56% chance of the home side winning by two goals or more. Over 2.5 goals for Portugal with odds of @ 2.00 on Betway , indicating a 62% chance of Martinez’s side scoring at least three goals

, indicating a 62% chance of Martinez’s side scoring at least three goals Under 0.5 goals for Poland with odds of @ 1.90 on Betway, representing a 53% chance of Portugal keeping a clean sheet.

Portugal can beat Poland 3-0 in this UEFA Nations League clash.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Portugal face off against Poland in their fifth UEFA Nations League match, aiming for a spot in the summer semi-finals. For those looking to place bets, check out our Portugal vs Poland predictions for insights.

Roberto Martinez was unable to steer his team to glory at Euro 2024. The Portuguese were in excellent form heading into the tournament, but were beaten by France at the quarter-final stage via a penalty shootout.

Portugal have since responded by winning three of their four matches in the Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo remains an integral part of their attacking unit, despite failing to score at the European Championships. He will likely lead the attacking line when the team take to the field on Friday.

On the other hand, Poland failed to secure a single victory at Euro 2024. They picked up their only point against France as they crashed out in the group stages.

Michal Probierz succeeded Fernando Santos, the ex-Portugal manager, as the head coach of Poland. He successfully led his team to the European Championships by beating Wales in the playoffs, but massive improvement is needed ahead of the World Cup qualifying.

Probable Lineups for Portugal vs Poland

The probable lineup for Portugal in the "system of play."

Costa; Dalot, Araujo, Djalo, Cancelo; Palhinha, J.Neves, Fernandes; Felix, Leao, Ronaldo

The probable lineup for Poland in the "system of play."

Bulka; Kiwior, Bednarek, Walukiewicz; Frankowski, Szymanski, Oyedele, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Piatek

Portugal to Perform against Struggling Poland

Portugal have been hugely impressive under Roberto Martinez. The ex-Belgium manager has shifted the team away from the counter-attacking strategy that was favoured during Fernando Santos's tenure.

The Portuguese squad now aims to dominate their rivals, a strategy that has produced impressive results. Under Martinez, Portugal are averaging 65% and have suffered just three defeats in 24 outings. Therefore, we are backing them to win this clash by two goals or more.

Additionally, Poland are without a win in their last three games. That run includes a disappointing 3-1 defeat when they hosted Portugal. The Poles have failed to win any of their last five head-to-heads against this opponent.

Portugal vs Poland Bet 1: Portugal -1 Handicap @ 1.77 with Betway

The Home Side to Put on a Show

The second of our Portugal vs Poland predictions is that the home side will score over 2.5 goals. The goals have been flying in for Portugal under Roberto Martinez. They have averaged 2.95 goals per game outside of major tournaments, and face a leaky Poland defence here.

Probierz’s side conceded three first half goals when they hosted Croatia last month. Portugal netted three and created six big scoring opportunities when they played in Poland, during the same round of international fixtures.

Portugal vs Poland Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals For Portugal @ 2.00 with Betway

Lewandowski is a Big Miss

Roberto Martinez’s side had an exceptional defensive record in the early stages of his tenure. The team have recently been conceding more goals, but they have the potential to regain their strong defensive form in this match. In 24 games under Martinez, Portugal have been conceding an average of 0.67 goals per game.

Poland will be without Robert Lewandowski for this game. The Barcelona striker is in exceptional form, but a back injury has sidelined him from the national team. Lewandowski remains the focal point of the Polish attack and his absence will be greatly felt.

Michal Probierz’s side also failed to score in their most recent away match against Croatia, so we are backing the home side to keep a clean sheet in the last of our Poland vs Portugal predictions.