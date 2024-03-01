Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Predictions: Pirates to edge out Polokwane

We share predictions and betting tips for Saturday’s Premier Soccer League fixture involving Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates.

After being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Richards Bay, Polokwane City can only aim for a top-eight finish in the DSTV Premiership.

Rise and Shine were on a decent run in the league from September last year that saw them remain unbeaten in seven consecutive games.

Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips



All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

As a result, Phuti Mohafe’s charges lie in eighth place with 24 points but have played a game more than seventh-placed TS Galaxy.

They face a daunting task when they host Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sowetan giants enter this fixture on the back of thumping Crystal Lake 6-0 in the cup last weekend.

Currently sat in fifth, Mabakabaka faithful will harbour hopes of challenging for a spot in the top three to qualify for continental football next term.

However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Buccaneers who ended 2023 with consecutive defeats to Supersport United and Stellenbosch - both of which are above them in the table.

With two points separating Polokwane and Pirates, neither can afford to surrender all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Change of coaches affecting rhythm

Polokwane City bagged 12 points at home from a possible 24 this season as they struggled to find a rhythm, especially with the merry-go-round of coaches they’ve had to endure.

Rise and Shine only won one of their last six league games in Polokwane and their record against Saturday’s visitors doesn’t make for good reading.

Pirates are unbeaten against Polokwane City in their previous 13 head-to-heads in the PSL. The last time they met at the same venue the Pirates won 4-1.

The hosts will take confidence from securing draws against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in December and in the reverse fixture against Pirates at the Orlando Stadium.

But they face an uphill battle, especially after their cup loss last week.

Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Pirates to win @ 1.98 with Supabets

Lacking a sharp edge

The PSL isn’t known for goals and the numbers from both teams this season is a testament to that fact.

Phuti Mohafe’s troops have scored 13 times in 17 games with only Moroka Swallows finding the net on fewer occasions (12).

Their last six home league fixtures have seen less than two goals being scored on the day.

Jose Riveiro’s Bucs have been poor on the road, netting seven goals at an average of 0.78 goals per game.

Only 33% of their PSL fixtures have had more than two goals in the game and with the teams so close to each other in the league, this one is bound to be a tight affair.

Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.50 with Supabets

Second half vulnerability

The Buccaneers have been level at halftime in each of their last four PSL games on the road. Five of their nine away dates were deadlocked at the break.

The hosts have also drawn 50% of their home games at halftime. Rise and Shine are quite vulnerable in the second period as they’ve conceded 80% of their goals after the restart.

Of their four halftime draws at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane City were on the wrong side in one of them, the rest ending all square.