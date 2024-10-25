Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: The Brazilians to continue perfect start

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership clash between Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns.

+

After making a decent start to their PSL campaign, Polokwane City were dumped out of the Carling Black Label Cup last week by Marumo Gallants.

Despite the disappointment, Rise and Shine will be looking forward to resuming their league duties as they enter the round fifth in the standings.

Having said that, they have a tough task when they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The champions are in a purple patch of form and have a 100% win record in the league. They also dispatched off Golden Arrows in the cup by a 5-0 scoreline.

It’s coming together for Manqoba Mngqithi and his charges and with their midweek win over Royal AM, they start this round at the top of the pile.

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips



Mamelodi Sundowns win to nil - Yes @ 2.25 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & No @ 2.36 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by three goals or more @ 5.20 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Clinical Sundowns

Sundowns have been clinical in the league this term while conceding just three goals in their four fixtures.

In the last six head-to-heads, the hosts were unable to penetrate the Brazilians’ defence with their last goal against the champions coming in 2019.

Phuti Mohafe’s men lost to nil against Sundowns in five of their last six meetings, including earlier this season in the MTN 8 when the champions won in extra time.

It will take a considerable effort from Rise and Shine to prevent the same outcome here on Sunday.

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Mamelodi Sundowns win to nil - Yes @ 2.25 with Betway

Poor record against the champions

While Polokwane City have largely been efficient in front of goal in recent weeks, their record against Sundowns speaks for itself.

When they came up against another big team in the form of Orlando Pirates, the men from Limpopo couldn’t find the net.

It indicates that Mohafe’s troops tend to struggle against opposition that are challenging for the league title.

They’re on a three-game winless run and their last victory against Masandawana came back in 2018, suggesting that the points in this game should be heading back to Tshwane.

Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & No @ 2.36 with Betway

Despite beating Royal AM during the week, Manqoba Mngqithi was disappointed with his side’s poor finishing.

They dominated the game with 70% possession and more than double the number of passes (602) than the opposition but they had an off day in front of goal.

He will be demanding more of his team to deliver a result just like they did against Arrows. With Peter Shalulile finally scoring as well, he could be an additional threat for Downs.

Three of Sundowns’ last five games ended in a victory margin of three or more goals, which is not a far-fetched scenario in Polokwane on Sunday.