Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: A tough fixture that can go either way

Two teams that are good enough to make the top three of the Betway Premiership will lock horns on Sunday afternoon with the winner making a further claim for that spot.

Polokwane City started the season well but have fallen off the wagon in recent weeks. However, they did shock the champions to inflict their first defeat of the season.

Rise and Shine are capable of putting any team to the sword on their day and Phuti Mohafe will be hoping that Sunday will deliver the same result.

After showing much promise in the early knockings of the league campaign, Kaizer Chiefs have been brought back down to earth.

With a new coach at the helm, the Amakhosi flattered to deceive many in South African football, including their fans.

One win in their last five PSL games tells the story of a team that’s trying to find its feet again.

With the hosts two spots above them in the table, this is a great opportunity to claw them back.

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals @ 2.50 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Polokwane City/ Draw & Yes @ 3.15 with Betway

Kaizer Chiefs highest scoring half - First half @ 3.65 with Betway

Front line efficiency

Previous meetings between these clubs haven’t produced many goals, with only one in the last five seeing more than 2.5 goals scored.

However, they’ve been clinical in front of goal this term. The hosts scored five goals in their four home games, averaging 1.25 goals per game.

They’ve scored at least once in each of their last four home games while the Glamour Boys netted at least twice in their last three PSL fixtures.

86% of Chiefs’ league matches produced more than 2.5 goals as they’ve only failed to score in one game on the road this term.

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals @ 2.50 with Betway

Anybody’s game

This fixture is on a knife’s edge as either team is capable of snatching a win. However, a draw may be more likely than one of them bagging all the points.

It’s worth noting that Phuti Mohafe’s charges are on a nine-game undefeated streak in the PSL in front of their home fans.

Nasreddine Nabi’s troops meanwhile, have only secured two victories from their previous dozen road trips, not a great statistic going in this fixture.

However, both teams will likely celebrate a goal on Sunday as was the case for 75% of their respective home and away fixtures this season.

Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Polokwane City/ Draw & Yes @ 3.15 with Betway

Striking early

The Amakhosi have scored 12 goals in their seven Betway Premiership fixtures this term. 67% (8) of those goals arrived before the halftime whistle.

Of those eight strikes, five came within the first quarter of an hour. They tend to strike early in the PSL, a likely outcome on Sunday afternoon.

At the Peter Mokaba Stadium this season, Polokwane City conceded three goals, all of which came before the break.