Player movements make Pirates favourites to see off Galaxy threat

Jose Riveiro has been ruthless with his Orlando Pirates squad in the transfer window.

Considering the outgoings, incomings, and players returning from injury, the Buccaneers are serious contenders on all fronts this season and favourites to banish their Jwaneng Galaxy demons from last season. At 1.25 odds, the Sowetan giants are likely to see the tie through.

1. Squad clearance

2. Paseka Mako returns

3. Incomings for competition

Clearout

Orlando Pirates are always bold in making big decisions, including parting ways with players. With the South African transfer window still open, the Buccaneers are clearing out personnel that Riveiro deems surplus to requirements. To date, ten players have left the Sowetan giants.

Kermit Erasmus, Richard Ofori, Siphelo Baloni, Fortune Makaringe and Vincent Pule are some of the heavy hitters that have left the club alongside Souiabou Marou, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabang Monare, and Azola Matrose. Zakhele Lepasa is also rumoured to be on his way out before deadline day with Supersport United seemingly his next destination.

The Bucs have also decided to cut ties with former Sundowns’ forward Lesedi Kapinga. Although he had a two-year deal in place, Pirates prematurely ended his contract, making him a free agent.

Kapinga simply couldn’t break into a forward line that boasts Tshegofatso Mabasa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Monnapule Saleng. It’s those attackers who Riveiro will rely heavily on this season, including in their second leg CAF Champions League preliminary qualifier at the Orlando Stadium this weekend.

It’s worth noting that Mabasa already found the net in the first leg last weekend and netted 13 times in 18 starts for Pirates since his January switch from Moroka Swallows. Keeping faith with the 27-year-old is sure to deliver positive results for the hosts on Saturday.

Return from injury

Pirates received a major boost during the week when Paseka Mako returned to full training after a long-term injury. The 30-year-old was injured on his national team debut last October and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

His return strengthens the backline for the Bucs and adds stiff competition for places, something that Riveiro needs, especially for the long season ahead of them. In Mako’s absence, the club signed Thabiso Lebitso and Deano Van Rooyen to cover his position, which now becomes a massive strength for the Sea Robbers.

Mako could well return in a left-back position where club captain Innocent Maela is struggling to keep his place in the first eleven.

Thabiso Monyane is another name that returned from the treatment room recently. The 24-year-old right-back already made his mark by scoring against Galaxy last week, making him a candidate to start for the Bucs in the second leg.

New blood

Despite parting ways with so many players this season, Pirates have also dipped their toes in the transfer market and with the window shutting closed on Friday night, there could still be some late additions to the squad.

In addition to Deano Van Rooyen who joined from Stellenbosch, Mabakabaka have added Gilberto (Petro de Luanda), Ethan Khel (NC Professionals), Selaelo Rasebotja (SuperSport United), Dimpho Madalane (Madubaduba FC), Bayanda Zulu (Midlands Wanderers), and Thuso Moleleki (Orbit College) to their roster.

Riveiro now has a deeper squad at his disposal, one that is capable of seeing off Jwaneng Galaxy this weekend.

