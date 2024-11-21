Playa Bets App - Mobile Review (November 2024) South Africa

If you want to place bets on the go, you can try downloading the Playa Bets Android app. Learn how to get the Playa Bets app.

Our expert guide reveals how to install the application within 2 minutes, how to register on your mobile device and more.

Firstly, you can take a look at the table below and see some basic information about the bookie’s app and mobile website:

Specifications Android/APK iOS Net RAM N/A TBA N/A Version 1.0 TBA N/A Size 17.14MB TBA N/A Compatible Devices Samsung Galaxy S24, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, Pixel 9, and others TBA All Android and iOS versions

How to Download Playa Bets Android App?

After testing the Playa Bets installation process, we discovered that it can be done within 2-3 minutes. To complete it, simply follow the steps below:

Start by opening “Settings” and allowing “Installation From Unknown Sources.”

Then, visit the operator’s mobile site.

Afterward, click on the main menu (top left corner).

Choose ‘Mobile Application’ under ‘Help.’

Scroll down and press ‘Click Here to Download’.

After you download Playa Bets app APK, find that file on your phone and open it.

Tap the ‘Install’ button.

Finally, you can start using the app.

What Are the Playa Bets Android System Requirements?

If you wish to download Playa Bets app APK file, your Android phone must meet certain requirements. Here is what’s you need to know:

Specifications Android/ APK App Size 17.14MB Software Version 1.0 Operating System Android Minimum Space Needed 17.14MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No

How to Download Playa Bets iOS App?

On the bookie’s mobile page, it is mentioned that players with iOS devices will be able to download Playa Bets mobile app in a few weeks. Once the app is available, you will probably need to go through these steps to get it:

Visit Playa Bets via your mobile browser. Select the ‘Help’ section from the main menu. Tap the ‘Mobile Application’ button. Click on the download button for iOS devices. You will then be redirected to the App Store. Press ‘Get’ to download and install the application.

Or, you could navigate to the App Store, enter the brand’s name and initiate the download.

What Are the Playa Bets iOS System Requirements?

For now, we don’t know much about the upcoming iOS application, but additional details should be available soon:

Specifications iOS App Size TBA Software Version TBA Operating System TBA Minimum Space Needed TBA Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No Download link Coming soon

What Are the Features of the Playa Bets App?

We have done research for players who want to download Playa Bets app and open an account. Below are the reasons why it’s worth registering with this operator.

Extensive Sportsbook

To start with, the bookmaker has coverage for 20+ sports and more than a thousand games daily. You can wager on popular sports like football and horse racing, as well as on more niche ones such as kabaddi and ice hockey.

Moreover, the sportsbook offers some of the most competitive odds, in particular for Outrights. They are available on hundreds of football and other bet types. Additionally, here are some examples of football betting markets:

1x2

Both Teams To Score

Double Chance

Draw No Bet

Handicap

HT- FT

Total Goals

Win To Nil

Live Betting

Our research revealed that you can place bets on sports events after they have started. You just need to visit the ‘Live’ section and choose one of the available games. In addition, you can place a single bet, combine multiple selections into a fold, or place a system wager. Finally, if you think your bet will fail, you can cash out your stake to avoid the losses.

Bet Builder

Bet Builder is an innovative feature Playa Bets offers on pre-match football and basketball games. It gives you a chance to craft your wagers by selecting 2- 10 betting types from a single event. For instance, you can bet on the Match Result, Winning Margin, and Scores at Half-Time, but all your predictions must be correct for the bet to win.

Casino

The operator also hosts hundreds of casino games from gaming software developers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt. Moreover, you can play slots, table games, scratchcards, Lucky Numbers, Aviator, Keno, and other traditional games.

In addition, Playa Bets boasts live Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, and Roulette, as well as live game shows. The main page is intuitively categorised, so you can quickly navigate to the preferred game category.

Bonuses and Promotions

As you can learn from our Playa Bets review, this platform is packed with bonus offers, starting with the first deposit match for new customers. Also, you can refer your friends and get free spins for it or claim a 5% Weekly Cashback of up to R2,000. Moreover, you can get up to 125% MultiBet Bonus offering a maximum of 5,000,000 or up to 1,000% MultiBet Moneyback.

Additionally, the bookmaker offers Bet & Get promotions regularly. At the time of writing this review, you can receive up to R120 in Free Bets for wagering on the NBA three days in a row.

Payment Methods

Finally, the brand supports a range of easy-to-use and secure payment options popular with local bettors. These include Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, EFTsecure, Instant Money, SnapScan, Zapper, PayU, OZOW, and FNB e-wallet. However, if you prefer prepaid payment solutions, you can select BluVoucher, 1Voucher, or OTT Voucher.

The minimum deposit on the site is R20, making Playa Bets widely accessible. You can even withdraw as little as R20 with some methods. Meanwhile, the maximum withdrawal for Standard Bank Instant Money and FBN e-wallet is R3,000 and R10,000 in a betting shop.

In Which Countries Is the Playa Bets Mobile Betting App Available?

The analysis we made revealed that Playa Bets is a local brand that operates only in South Africa. Therefore, only South African bettors can download Playa Bets app APK file. In a couple of weeks, the iOS version of the app should be launched as well.

Is Playa Bets Offering a Data-Free Version of the App?

Unfortunately, no. Our expert team discovered that the app uses data on your Android phone. You can check how much in the ‘Mobile data & Wi-Fi’ section in ‘App info’. So, if you are on the lookout for the Playa Bets data-free option, you should stick to their mobile website for now.

How to Register via the App?

The Playa Bets registration on the app works in the same way as on the website. Additionally, you only need to provide a couple of personal details and accept the company’s terms. The sign-up process doesn’t take more than two minutes. Once you verify your mobile phone number, your account will be activated.

Playa Bets Welcome Bonus

After completing our registration on the site, we were able to claim the Playa Bets sign up bonus. All new customers who make a deposit of at least R50 using the app qualify for a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to R2,000.

Then, you should turn over the deposited amount once on sports or Lucky Numbers with odds of 2.0 (1/ 1) or higher. Additionally, the bonus should be wagered 4x at minimum odds of 4.0 (3/ 1). Finally, you can potentially withdraw up to R15,000 after completing the wagering requirements.

App vs Mobile Version

Before you move on to download the Playa Bets Android app, it’s worth considering its advantages and setbacks compared to the mobile site. The app gives you quick access to Playa Bets betting features, and you can even use some functionalities with limited access to Wi-Fi. Moreover, the application delivers more personalised content and options.

On the other hand, you can access the website with an iOS phone, and it’s supported by a wider array of mobile versions. Additionally, you don’t need enough free storage to be able to use it. Also, it is a more data-friendly solution.

Hopefully, this table and our investigations allow you to make an informed choice;

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Quicker access to betting Currently unavailable for iOS users Can be used with a poor Internet connection Takes up space on your phone More personalised customer experience Uses mobile data

What Is Our Review of the Playa Bets App?

If you want the maximum convenience when betting, we suggest you download the Playa Bets app. This way, you will be only one click away from thousands of sports events, Bet Builder, casino games, and other features. You can enjoy a more tailored experience even if your Internet isn’t perfect.

If you decide to install the application, we also recommend claiming the first deposit bonus and considering other promotions for an enhanced user experience. Overall, we rate the app with 4/ 5 only because the iOS version hasn’t been launched yet. However, it’s best to consider its benefits and downsides to make the right decision:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy to download and use Incompatible with iOS devices Offers comprehensive sportsbook with Bet Builder No virtual sports Features promotions for new and existing players Delayed customer response time

What Could be Improved in the Playa Bets App?

Firstly, Playa Bets should work on their customer service efficiency. Also, we believe that more bettors would gravitate towards this app if it provided live streaming. Additional betting options, such as virtual sports, would also improve the overall customer experience.

Mobile and App with Playa Bets in South Africa - Our FAQs

Finally, you can learn more about the Playa Bets application in this FAQ section.

How do I download the Playa Bets application on my mobile device?

Firstly, go to Settings and enable installation from unknown sources. Secondly, navigate to the Playa Bets mobile site and click on the main menu. Then, tap ‘Mobile Applications’ under the ‘Help’ section. Press ‘Click Here to Download’ and open the APK file once downloaded. Finally, select the ‘Install’ button and open the app.

Is the Playa Bets application available for both Android and iOS devices?

At the time of writing our expert review, there is only the Playa Bets Android app. However, the iOS version of the application will be released in a few weeks.

How do I create an account on the Playa Bets application?

Once you download Playa Bets mobile app, click the ‘Join’ button. Enter your phone number, email, full name, and password. Also, type in the promo code if you have any. Accept the brand’s T&Cs and submit the form. Lastly, confirm your mobile number, and the bookie will launch your account.

What types of bets and games are available on the Playa Bets application?

You can wager on football, horse racing, basketball, cricket, tennis, and events from 20 other sports. There is a wide range of betting markets, such as Winner, Halves, Totals, and Handicaps.

Does the Playa Bets application offer live betting and live streaming?

While the app offers live betting with the cash-out function, there are no live broadcasts of sports events.