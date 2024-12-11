Patrick Maswanganyi’s absence from Pirates squad - rotation or something else?

Orlando Pirates have had an incredible start to their season, winning one trophy already.

They’re level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership and amassed four points from their opening two CAF Champions League matches. One of the key players for the Sea Robbers this season is Patrick Maswanganyi who surprisingly sat out the weekend’s match against Al Ahly. No reason was given for his absence, so his presence in the team this week still hangs in the balance.

No creativity

Al Ahly’s struggles on South African soil continued this past week when they were held to a goalless draw in their CAF Champions League group stage clash with Orlando Pirates.

However, fan favourite, Patrick Maswanganyi sat in the stands at the Orlando Stadium, much to the surprise of the Buccaneers faithful.

The 26-year-old consequently missed only his second competitive fixture for the Sea Robbers, resulting in Monnapule Saleng starting a game after missing the last six.

Rising star, Relebohile Mofokeng, who’s attracted interest from Barcelona had to play in the unfamiliar number 10 role, possibly the reason why they couldn’t penetrate Al Ahly’s defence.

They shared 50% possession with the 12-time champions but only managed two shots on target compared to Al Ahly’s five.

A lack of creativity in the final third was evident, which may not have been the case had Maswanganyi or Tito as he’s affectionately known, been present.

The strange thing about his omission is Tito was seen training with the side on Friday morning before the clash.

Tito’s influence

While his numbers may not back his influence, Pirates fans are well aware of the Themisa-born midfield maestro.

Along with Relebohile Mofokeng, Tito has been central to everything good from the Sowetan giants this season.

In his five appearances in the CAF Champions League this term, Maswanganyi netted once but it’s in the Nedbank Cup earlier this year where he showed his value.

He made five appearances in the competition that Pirates would go on to win, securing four goals and three assists.

There’s no doubt that Tito is needed in the team, especially as they travel to the Ivory Coast to face Stade D’Abidjan on Saturday.

What Riveiro said

Coach Jose Riveiro wasn’t forthcoming with a reason why Tito was left out of the matchday squad last weekend.

Instead, he hinted that it may have had something to do with Maswanganyi’s health, without confirming if the former SuperSport United player was injured.

Apparently, the Spanish mentor isn’t calling it squad rotation but player management. He pointed to Monnapule Saleng’s absence recently and how the player’s happiness was questioned.

Riveiro praised Saleng’s performance on Saturday, among others, and insisted attention should be turned to the players who did make the team.

It remains to be seen if Tito will make the matchday squad in the Ivory Coast but if Pirates are to add to their seven points tally, he will be crucial.