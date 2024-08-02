Paraguay vs Egypt Olympics Predictions: South Americans to edge it

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Paraguay vs Egypt ahead of their quarter-final, this Friday at 7 PM.

Paraguay vs Egypt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Paraguay vs Egypt

Paraguay Victory with odds of @2.50 on Betway , equating to a 40/41% chance of the South American nation winning.

Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.95 on Betway, indicating a 51% chance for there to be over 2.5 goals.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.80 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Paraguay should be expected to win against Egypt by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Paraguay will face an Egypt side that topped their group ahead of Spain in the quarter-finals as both aim to make the final four.

After Paraguay fell to a 5-0 loss at the hands of Japan, they bounced back with two wins against Mali and Israel to comfortably finish in the second spot.

Egypt, on the other hand, surprised everyone. Picking up seven points from a possible nine, they’ve only conceded one goal to date. This looks like an intriguing encounter on paper, and hopefully it will live up to the expectations on the field.

Probable Lineups for Paraguay vs Egypt

The probable lineup for Paraguay in the "system of play."

Fernandez; Rivas, De Jesus, Balbuena, Nunez, Cantero, Gomez, Gomez, Fernandez, Enciso, Perez

The probable lineup for Egypt in the "system of play."

Alaa; Eid, Abdelmaguid, Fayed, El Debes, Elneny, Kouka, Shehata, Adel, Faisal, Zizo

Paraguay to edge past Egyptians

Many might have written Paraguay off after their disastrous 5-0 defeat to Japan in round one, but they brushed themselves down and picked up maximum points from their remaining games.

Libertad’s Marcelo Fernandez, Inter Miami’s Diego Gomez and Brighton’s Julio Enciso have all shown their quality and worth to the team - and if these three continue to perform how they have been doing - this could be enough to seal the victory.

Egypt are undefeated and have beaten Spain. However, their performances against the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan weren’t quite as convincing, and they could be punished by Paraguay’s pace in the final third.

Paraguay vs Egypt Bet 1: Paraguay Victory @ 2.50 with Betway

Expect plenty of goalmouth action

Paraguay have certainly been amongst the goals and although they kept a clean sheet as they edged past Mali, they conceded a total of seven goals against Israel and Japan combined. Egypt will want to exploit any mistakes Paraguay make on the night.

However, they have improved their performance in front of goal as the tournament has progressed. Their performance and four goals against Israel have significantly boosted their confidence.

Let’s not forget Egypt scored two against Spain, and managed to beat them. They are also dangerous in the final third and although they don’t have big names like Paraguay, their team has continued to surprise everyone in this tournament.

Paraguay vs Egypt Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.95 with Betway

Both teams to test the goalkeepers

With Paraguay shipping goals for fun but also scoring, Egypt may struggle to keep the likes of Enciso quiet across the 90 minutes. The South American nation has grown into the tournament, and that 5-0 hammering against Japan is a distant memory.

But for Egypt, the memory of defeating Spain will also fill them with confidence. They have also only failed to score in the opening round.

An early goal could see this game spring into life. With a place in the semi-finals on the line, it could really open the match and see both goalkeepers earn their money.