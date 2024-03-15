Osasuna vs Real Madrid Predictions: Real Madrid to continue Osasuna dominance

We share predictions and betting tips for Real Madrid’s La Liga battle with Osasuna, including 4.60 odds on the winning margin.

Osasuna were on a four-match unbeaten La Liga run before Girona ended it last weekend, ensuring they remained 10th in the standings.

They’re seven points away from Europa Conference League qualification, so all is not yet lost for the Pamplona outfit this season.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Halftime/Fulltime result - Real Madrid/Real Madrid @ 2.32 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Vinicius Junior @ 2.33 with Betway

Winning margin - Real Madrid to win by two goals @ 4.60 with Betway

They need to go on another unbeaten run in the final stretch of the campaign but it’s alarming that they’ve yet to win a point from any of the current top five clubs this term.

Los Rojillos entertain log leaders Real Madrid on Saturday evening at the Estadio El Sadar, hoping to register their first points against a side in the upper echelons of La Liga.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos regained their seven-point lead at the league’s summit after a dominant 4-0 display against Celta Vigo last Sunday.

They’re also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so the mood is positive in Carlo Ancelotti’s camp.

Goliath yet to be slayed

Even though Osasuna have only lost one of their previous eight games in front of their fans, they’re about to meet with Goliath, whom they haven’t beaten in the last 20 head-to-heads.

Real are also unbeaten in their last 10 away games in La Liga but have drawn their previous two. The visitors haven’t produced three consecutive away draws since the 2017/18 season.

With the reverse fixture ending 4-0 to Ancelotti’s troops, there’s little hope of an Osasuna upset here.

Los Blancos have been undefeated at halftime in 13 consecutive meetings with Los Rojillos. Additionally, this season, Real have led at the break in 43% of their league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Osasuna were on the losing end in four of their 14 home games (D7, W3).



Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1:

Taking initiative

Real’s talisman, Jude Bellingham is serving a suspension for the red card he received at Valencia, which means their attacking initiative falls to their next-best forward.

Vinicius Junior is the club’s second-highest goalscorer in La Liga (10), six behind Bellingham.

The Brazilian netted the last time out and has racked up four goals across Real’s last three games.

He will likely be the dangerman for the visitors and having scored in the reverse fixture, you wouldn’t bet against him finding the net on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2:

Twice is nice

Under Ancelotti, Real have won their previous four visits to the El Sadar by scoring at least twice.

Four of their last 10 head-to-heads in all competitions produced a winning margin of two goals. Additionally, this season, the visitors have won five games by a two-goal margin.

80% of those wins were 2-0 victories, a result that isn’t a far-fetched prediction for this clash.

The hosts have lost 12 games in total this term, five were by two goals. Of those five losses, three of them arrived when playing at home (60%).

With Real averaging 2.14 goals per game in this campaign, they’re bound to find the net more than once on Saturday night.