Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates’ domination to continue

We share predictions and betting tips for Orlando Pirates’ Betway Premiership clash with Stellenbosch.

With a 100% record in the league this season, Orlando Pirates are determined to push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way to break their seven-year PSL winning streak.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates clean sheet - Yes @ 2.21 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & No @ 2.70 with Betway

Orlando Pirates exact goals - Two @ 3.10 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Buccaneers look good on the eye, have a young and talented squad and an intelligent coach who now has the firm backing of players and fans alike.

Their first match in the CAF Champions League during the week was a success, which means confidence will be high when they welcome Stellenbosch to the Orlando Stadium.

Stellies were also involved in continental action in midweek but it didn’t turn out as great for them as they were beaten 2-0.

Additionally, they’ve one less day of rest for this fixture and Steve Barker’s men flew directly from Mali to Johannesburg instead of going home to the Western Cape.

There are some injury concerns for the visitors as well, making the task all the more difficult for the Winelands outfit.

Stellies’ absentees a problem going forward

There are a couple of personnel issues for the travelling party that will affect their ability to cause Pirates problems.

Striker Lehlohonolo Mojela and midfielder Jayden Adams will miss out due to injury and suspension respectively.

Those absentees are bound to count in the host’s favour, considering that Jose Riveiro’s men have kept clean sheets in five of their previous six league fixtures.

With Stellies failing to find the net in three of their last five games across all competitions, the Buccaneers are primed to keep a clean sheet on Sunday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates clean sheet - Yes @ 2.21 with Betway

Feel-good factor to push Pirates through

This season has been incredible for Orlando Pirates. They’ve already secured silverware in the form of the MTN 8 title but were knocked out early in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Despite that loss, there is positive energy around the Sea Robbers and everything they’re doing this term. They’re undefeated in the league and have won all seven games.

In the last 14 meetings with Stellenbosch, the hosts have won six while surrendering four times to the side from the Cape (D4).

It’s worth noting that Steve Barker’s troops are on a three-game winless run (L2, D1) with just one win in their last five games.

In that run of games, they didn’t score in three (60%) and even though they average a goal per away game this term, their lack of firepower should result in only one team scoring.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & No @ 2.70 with Betway

Twice is nice

The Sowetan giants have been clinical in front of goal in the league, scoring at will to have the second-highest goal tally in the division (13).

Of their five games played at the Orlando Stadium, Pirates netted 10 goals for an average of two goals per game.

Additionally, four of their last five matches saw Riveiro’s men score exactly twice across all competitions, a likely scenario on Sunday afternoon.