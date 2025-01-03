Orlando Pirates vs Stade d’Abidjan Predictions and Betting Tips: Home advantage to help Pirates overcome the Ivorians

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the CAF Champions League fixture between Orlando Pirates and Stade d’Abidjan.

2025 kicks off with a bang as the CAF Champions League dominates the year's first week. Orlando Pirates are second in Group C and in a strong position to qualify for the next round.

After a successful end to 2024 in the league, Jose Riveiro’s men will seek to build on that to take them closer to the next phase of Africa’s premier club competition.

They host Ivorian side, Stade d’Abidjan on Saturday evening at the Orlando Stadium, where they’ve been largely dominant this season.

The visitors are also enjoying a strong domestic season and are currently second in their Ligue 1 standings based on their inferior goal difference.

However, the CAF Champions League has proven tough for Les Yèyès as they lie at the bottom of the group without a single win to their name.

Their only point in the competition came in the reverse fixture so they will be confident of repeating that feat in Soweto this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs Stade d’Abidjan Betting Tips

Both halves under 1.5 goals - yes @ 2.22 with Betway.

Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 2.35 with Betway.

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Betway.

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Low scoring halves

Considering what’s at stake on the continent, these fixtures are rarely free-scoring. Pirates have only scored three goals from their three group games.

In the competition’s entirety this season, the hosts had 71% of their first halves produce fewer than 1.5 goals while 100% of their second halves ended with the same result.

Meanwhile, Stade d’Abidjan saw 86% of their first halves in this competition end with less than 1.5 goals with 57% accounting for the second period.

It’s likely that a single goal is scored in either half, whether it’s from Orlando Pirates alone or the travelling party.

Orlando Pirates vs Stade d’Abidjan Betting Tip 1: Both halves under 1.5 goals - yes @ 2.22 with Betway.

Home comforts

Orlando Pirates have created a fortress at the Orlando Stadium this term, suffering only one defeat in the PSL.

When Al Ahly came to town, it was thought their home record would be broken but they held steady and kept a clean sheet against Africa’s most successful club.

More often than not, when they’re in their backyard, they walk away with three points. The poor form of the visitors in this competition also suggests Pirates can win here.

The Buccaneers are averaging 1.43 goals per game in the seven matches in this competition so far. They have yet to concede in front of their adoring fans.

Alexandre Lafitte’s men will have a tough time keeping the hosts at bay, especially after conceding seven goals in three games on the road.

Orlando Pirates vs Stade d’Abidjan Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 2.35 with Betway.

A narrow victory

Pirates have become accustomed to eking out victories this season. Their only win in this competition came by a single goal in their opener against CR Belouizdad.

Even on the domestic front, five of the Sea Robbers’ nine league wins came by one goal. They’ve won six times at home this term, 50% of those were by a one-goal margin.