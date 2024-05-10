Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to send Richards Bay into relegation playoffs

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the PSL battle between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay.

+

Mathematically Orlando Pirates need just one more point to secure continental football for next season, however, if they want to compete at the highest level, they require more.

Mabakabaka are currently third in the DSTV Premiership standings, one point behind Stellenbosch and a chance to book a spot in the CAF Champions League next term.

Thanks to a clinical 2-0 win over Chippa United and Amazulu’s resilience against Stellies, Jose Riveiro’s charges can hop into second place if the Cape side falters again.

Bucs fans will be happy to know that they’re playing host to second-from-bottom Richards Bay, who are looking condemned to the relegation/promotion playoffs.

The Natal Rich Boyz are five points from guaranteed safety but they’ve played an extra game over 14th-placed Royal AM.



The only positive for Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s men is the fact that their fellow KZN outfit have a double date with champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the week ahead, likely to end in a loss.

For this reason, Richards Bay must keep their heads up and believe they can rescue themselves from the current situation.

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Highest scoring half for Orlando Pirates - 1st half @ 2.15 with Hollywoodbets

Both teams to score & totals - No & over 2.5 goals @ 3.60 with Hollywoodbets

First goal 10-minute intervals - 11-20th minute @ 4.20 with Hollywoodbets

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Hollywoodbets? Learn all about the Hollywoodbets promo code

Haven't joined Hollywoodbets yet? Explore our comprehensive Hollywoodbets registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

Striking early

Orlando Pirates boast the second-best attacking side in the PSL behind Sundowns, netting 43 goals in total at an average of 1.59 goals per game.

Their scoring rate at the Orlando Stadium in the first half is 77% compared to the second half which comes in at 62%.

The Sowetan giants tend to go at the opposition early, especially at home where 15 of their 27 goals came in the first period (56%).

Meanwhile, the visitor's overall record for conceding goals suggests that they’re quite leaky early on, shipping 20 of their 33 total concessions in the first 45 minutes.

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 1: Highest scoring half for Orlando Pirates - 1st half @ 2.15 with Hollywoodbets

Pirates here to plunder

Richards Bay fans can pinpoint the primary reason why their team is struggling this season. They share the title of worst offence with two other clubs, scoring 20 times in the campaign.

The Sea Robbers have kept clean sheets in each of their last four league games while the visitors have failed to hit the back of the net in their last three PSL matches.

With Vilikazi’s charges scoring an average of 0.54 goals per away fixture, the hosts will likely shut them out on Saturday night.

Pirates have been more prolific recently, putting seven past Golden Arrows and four through Royal AM suggesting that they could plunder the visiting defence here.

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score & totals - No & over 2.5 goals @ 3.60 with Hollywoodbets

Snatching the advantage

Mabakabaka enjoy getting off the mark early as it settles them down. They’ve scored 15 goals in the first half of all league games at the Orlando Stadium.

One-third (5) of these came in the first 15 minutes and a total of eight goals arrived between kickoff and the half-hour mark.

The Natal Rich Boyz shipped eight of their 10 first-half concessions in the first half hour.

With Tshegofatso Mabasa in menacing form, scoring five in five, the hosts can snatch an early advantage.