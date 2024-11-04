Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Predictions and Betting Tips: Top spot to be consolidated by the Buccaneers

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay.

+

Jose Riveiro will view his side’s elimination from the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup as a blessing since Pirates weren’t involved in any action over the weekend.

It allowed the Spaniard to offer additional rest to his players in a campaign that will see them travel the continent in the CAF Champions League.

With a 100% record in the Betway Premiership, Orlando Pirates hope to continue that trend when they host Richards Bay at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

In contrast to Pirates, the men from Kwa-Zulu Natal successfully navigated the cup quarter-final by beating Cape Town City on penalties over the weekend.



Coach Brandon Truter was happy with the result but mentioned that he would trade those two cup game wins for points in the PSL.

Richards Bay have played six league games already in the league and five of them were against opposition in last season’s top six.

Truter suggests that after meeting with Pirates this week, it should get better for the Natal Rich Boyz, but his troops have to still face 90 minutes in the cauldron-like atmosphere of Orlando.

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - Equal @ 2.75 with Betway

Match result & totals - Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 2.85 with Betway

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by two goals @ 4.30 with Betway

Striking early

Earlier this season, it took Pirates a while to settle into a game and we only found them to be purring in the second period.



However, their previous three games saw the Buccaneers strike early and more importantly, match their first-half tally in the second stanza.

At the Orlando Stadium, they scored four in the first 45 and five in the latter half, very fine margins.

Of the three away goals they’ve shipped this term, Richards Bay conceded one before the break and two right after, making a case for Pirates to score equally here on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - Equal @ 2.75 with Betway

A different prospect

Riveiro’s charges have made a scintillating start to the season, winning all six league games.

Meanwhile, the visitors registered a solitary victory, coming at home while they have yet to win a game on the road.

Truter’s side will harbour hopes of a win here, especially after beating the Sea Robbers 1-0 in the corresponding fixture last term.



However, this Pirates team look like a different outfit and have only conceded twice in this PSL campaign so far.

With Richards Bay struggling to find the net, scoring only one goal in six matches, this game is destined to be low-scoring but with a home victory.

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 2: Match result & totals - Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 2.85 with Betway

Efficiency upfront

In all five previous head-to-heads, either side has come away with a clean sheet. Three of the last four meetings ended in a win by a one-goal margin.

However, considering the efficiency of Pirates this season and the fact that they’re the division’s second top scorers (12), they’re likely to increase their winning margin.

The Sowetan giants average 2.25 goals at home and with Richards Bay’s attacking struggles well documented, Pirates could seal a 2-0 win here on Tuesday night.