Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to keep pressure on the leaders

It’s been a relatively successful season for Orlando Pirates thus far having won a trophy and maintaining their challenge for the Betway Premiership.

After a perfect start in the first seven games of the league campaign, they were shocked 1-0 at home by Stellenbosch, effectively drawing them level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers are now three points behind the leaders but with a game to spare, which they will still have after Christmas as Sundowns are in action at the same time this Tuesday.

A win is the minimum requirement for Pirates who’ve had some mediocre results in the CAF Champions League of late.

They host Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday afternoon where victory will take them level on points with Masandawana.

The visitors are in a decent position in the league as they enter this game week in 12th place. Three points for them could take them into the top eight of the table.

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates win to nil - Yes @ 1.72 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates @ 1.80 with Betway

Highest-scoring half - equal @ 3.35 with Betway

A clean victory

Jose Riveiro’s improved his team’s defence significantly as Pirates currently boast the best defence in the division, conceding only three goals in eight games.

The Sea Robbers won’t be bothered by the visiting attack as Gallants only netted eight goals in their nine PSL fixtures.

60% of the visitor’s away fixtures saw them fire blanks on the day while the hosts have kept clean sheets in 50% of their home games this term.

Pirates have also won to nil in 62% of their Betway Premiership matches, making a case for the Sowetan giants to keep Gallants at bay.

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates win to nil - Yes @ 1.72 with Betway

Pirates to dominate either side of the break

Pirates are typically a dominant force at home. Although, they have succumbed to a defeat in front of their adoring fans this season.

They’ve played eight league fixtures so far, winning at halftime in 50% of those matches. Jose Riveiro’s men have secured three points on each of those occasions.

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants have travelled five times this season, three of those fixtures saw the visitors go into the break with a deficit.

All three ended in defeat for Bahlabane ba Ntwa who’ve now placed their coach Dan Malesela on special leave following indifferent results.

The new technical team which includes former Kaizer Chiefs academy coach, Sundra Govender are going to find it difficult against the hosts.

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates @ 1.80 with Betway

Equal pain in both halves

At the start of the season, Pirates seemed to start matches quick out the blocks and then switch down the gears.

However, throughout all their home league games, they’ve struck equally in the first and second halves.

Marumo Gallants have a concession rate of 56% in the first half and 44% in the second, suggesting that we could see an equal number of goals on either side of the break.