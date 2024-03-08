Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions: Derby day to be more predictable this time around

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Soweto derby involving Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

It’s the day when Johannesburg comes to a standstill. The Soweto derby dominates this weekend’s DSTV Premiership action with plenty on the line for both sides.

There’s no doubt that Orlando Pirates would have wanted all three points during the week when they faced bottom-of-the-table Cape Town Spurs.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Halftime/Fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/Orlando Pirates @ 3.15 with Supabets

Win margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.30 with Supabets

Second half - both teams to score @ 4.15 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, coach Jose Riveiro mentioned that was the worst performance he’s had under his tenure yet they still secured a point.

A place in continental football for next season is still within Pirates’ grasp but they must see off rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s early kick-off at the Orlando Stadium.

The Amakhosi seem to be in better shape now, especially after their club’s hierarchy decided to lift Itumeleng Khune’s suspension from the squad.

Chiefs snapped a winless run during the week by defeating Golden Arrows to remain within touching distance of their Sowetan rivals.

Victory on Saturday will propel the Glamour Boys above Pirates and place them in contention for a top-three finish.

2024 undefeated streak to continue

When playing at the Orlando Stadium, the hosts are nearly unstoppable. They’ve only lost twice in front of their fans this season.

Their league history against the Amakhosi hasn’t been great but they go into this fixture undefeated in 2024 across all competitions (W2, D2).

Additionally, of their nine games at home this term, Mabakabaka have been winning at halftime in seven of them (L1, D1). That strength will be difficult for Chiefs to overcome.

The Naturena outfit were already dumped out of the Nedbank Cup and couldn’t get past a broken Moroka Swallows last weekend.

Their away record is horrible having never led at halftime and being on the wrong end in three of their nine away dates (D6) at the break.

The reverse fixture in November ended with Pirates plundering all three points.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates @ 3.15 with Supabets

A common scoreline for both sides

All three of the previous league meetings between these rivals have resulted in a 1-0 scoreline, once for Pirates and twice for Chiefs.

This season, the hosts have won five of their eight PSL games by a one-goal margin.

To support our argument for the same result occurring on Saturday, all of the visitor’s defeats this term have been by a single goal (6).

Likely a low-scoring affair, one goal should be the difference in favour of the home side.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Win margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @ 3.30 with Supabets

Late action

Even though Cavin Johnson’s men struggled with finding the net in the PSL, their fans would hope that their solitary goal against Arrows during the week boosts their confidence.

When on the road, Chiefs have scored 86% (6) of their goals in the second half, particularly beyond the 76th minute with four coming towards the end of the game.

Pirates have a knack for scoring early on in the league but with a scoring rate of 56% in the second period, they will also likely trouble the visiting defence close to the final whistle.