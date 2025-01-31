Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates expected to dominate first Soweto Derby of the season

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Soweto Derby, including 3.60 odds on the winning margin.

It’s the fixture that every South African football fan marks off in their calendar at the start of the season - Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs is no ordinary football match.

The Buccaneers have a deep dislike for their Sowetan rivals and nothing would thrill the fanbase more than to possess bragging rights after the game.

However, Jose Riveiro’s men have a bigger target in mind, they need to hold onto the coattails of Mamelodi Sundowns who currently have a six-point lead over Pirates.

With a game in hand though, the Sea Robbers should be confident of keeping the pace with the PSL champions.



The Amakhosi would relish throwing a spanner into the works and they have an opportunity on Saturday afternoon when they face Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

Considering the fact that it is technically Chiefs’ home ground, they could capitalise and cause a major upset here - at least their fans will be hoping so.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Both teams to score - yes @2.01 with Betway

Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & over 2.5 goals @3.10 with Betway

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal @3.60 with Betway

Feeling oddly at home

Kaizer Chiefs don’t particularly have an excellent record away from home in the Betway Premiership this season, however, they should feel right at home at the FNB Stadium.

Across all 14 games they’ve played, they’ve averaged 1.21 goals per game, 1.29 at home. Additionally, both teams scored in eight of Chiefs’ 14 matches this season (57%).

While Pirates can boast the joint-best defence in the division, playing at this venue will feel as if they’re playing away.

The Buccaneers haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions, giving hope to Chiefs and their January transfer window acquisitions.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - yes @ 2.01 with Betway

Expecting a few net bulges

Following on Kaizer Chiefs’ rotten form away from home, they’ve only collected eight points from their seven away dates.

While they have picked up form recently in the league, they’ve been alternating between wins and losses for their last five PSL fixtures.

Since they won the last one against Sekhukhune, Pirates may smell an opportunity on Saturday afternoon.



It’s worth noting that Mabakabaka won the last two meetings between the clubs and are undefeated in the last three.

Four of Pirates’ last five games across all competitions delivered at least three goals on the day, paving the way for some net bulges this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & totals - Orlando Pirates & over 2.5 goals @ 3.10 with Betway

A narrow escape to three points

The Soweto Derby can always throw up a surprise result on the day but Pirates are heavy favourites to come out with all three points.

However, they may not have their way with Chiefs and will probably sneak past the Amakhosi by a single goal.

In the last five meetings where there’s been a winner, it has always been by a one-goal margin.



Additionally, Nasreddine Nabi’s charges lost five games this term, four of those were by a solitary goal. They may likely suffer the same result in this crucial encounter.