Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates in desperate need to get back on track

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the PSL fixture involving Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows.

At one time during the DSTV Premiership season, Orlando Pirates looked certain to finish the season as the best of the rest behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, two league matches without a win have caused the Sowetan club to slide down the standings and risk missing out on continental football next season.

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/Orlando Pirates @ 2.48 with Supabets

Orlando Pirates to win to nil @ 2.50 with Supabets

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by two goals @ 4.55 with Supabets

Jose Riveiro’s men start the weekend fourth and level on points with Sekhukhune United above them but having played an additional game.

Golden Arrows make the trip to the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening, hoping to spoil Pirate’s chances while increasing their hopes of finishing in the top eight this season.

Abafana Bes’thende went through a poor patch during the campaign where they lost nine consecutive games, sandwiching a walkover from Moroka Swallows.

However, Mabhuti Khenyeza has turned his team’s fortunes around as they’re now unbeaten in their last three league games (W2, D1).

The KZN outfit are level on points with eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs and have a realistic chance to book their ticket to the MTN 8 next season.

First, Arrows must overcome another Soweto giant in the form of Orlando Pirates, a feat they last achieved in 2021.

Intensity from the off

When playing in front of their home faithful, Pirates tend to dominate from the first whistle. They’ve led at halftime in 70% of their fixtures at the Orlando Stadium.

Four of those halftime leads resulted in the hosts grabbing all three points on the day (D2, L1).

Golden Arrows’ away form hasn’t been too bad as they’ve won more than they’ve lost (W6, L5). At halftime, the visitors were losing in six of their 11 games on the road this term (55%).

Of those six times they went into the break with a deficit, they were beaten on five occasions, only recovering once to win the game.

A blunt arrow

Riveiro’s charges have been miserly in defence, conceding an average of a goal per game this term. They’ve won to nil in 40% of their league fixtures at home.

The visitors netted 25 goals all season, an average of 1.14 goals per game but they’ve failed to score in 36% of all their fixtures.

Pirates have kept a clean sheet against Golden Arrows in three of their last five meetings.

It may be an outside chance, especially with Nkosinathi Sibisi missing out through suspension, but Golden Arrows’ lack of a sharp edge could result in another blank.

A popular margin

Pirates have won six PSL games at home this season. They split their victory margins equally between one and two goals.

Two of their previous three meetings with Golden Arrows ended with a win by two goals, a likely outcome on Saturday evening.

The visitors have been on the wrong end in four of their away fixtures, 25% ended in defeat by two goals.