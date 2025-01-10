Orlando Pirates vs CR Belouizdad Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to put one foot in the next round

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and CR Belouizdad/

Orlando Pirates are one win away from securing their place in the next round of the CAF Champions League, a remarkable achievement for Jose Riveiro’s men.

The Spaniard wouldn’t have been pleased with their last PSL outing as they were downed 1-0 by Cape Town City to lose their chance to top the Betway Premiership.

But they currently top Group C and three points on Sunday afternoon will guarantee their qualification with one more game to play.

They host CR Belouizdad at the Orlando Stadium this weekend, a team that they have beaten in this competition already.

The Algerians won’t allow that first result to get them down after they exacted revenge on Al Ahly last week for that 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Egyptian side.

There is a hint of revenge in the air for Abdelkader Amrani’s men after they lost the home leg of this fixture 2-1.

Orlando Pirates vs CR Belouizdad Betting Tips

Both teams to score - yes @ 1.93 with Betway

Away team exact goals - one goal @ 2.31 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime result - Orlando Pirates/ Orlando Pirates @ 2.75 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals at both ends

Although both teams share the fact that 75% of their CAF Champions League fixtures this term produced goals for only one side on the day, that accounts for two of eight matches.

The visitors have scored in each of their last five matches and are averaging a goal per game in this competition.

The Buccaneers are slightly better as they’ve netted 13 goals in eight games at an average of 1.63 goals per game.

Riveiro’s charges scored in five of the last six matches, making a case for both teams to find the net on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates vs CR Belouizdad Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - yes @ 1.93 with Betway

Algerian efficiency

CRB have been efficient in front of goal on the road in this competition. Out of the four games they’ve played away from home, they’ve scored four goals.

The visitors have scored exactly once in each of their last five games in the CAF Champions League, even in defeat.

When they hosted Pirates in the first group game, they did pierce the South African defence. Amrani’s men are likely to enjoy scoring at least once this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs CR Belouizdad Betting Tip 2: Away team exact goals - one goal @ 2.31 with Betway

Home domination

Pirates have been largely untouchable in this competition, remaining undefeated in all eight they’ve played so far (W5, D3).

Of the four group games they’ve played, the Sea Robbers were leading at halftime in three (75%), two of which they converted into victories.

The last time they met CRB, they took a 2-0 lead in the first half and walked away from Algeria with all three points.

Considering CR Belouizdad’s results recently, they could be in for defeat here. The Algerians have been alternating between losses and wins in this competition.

With their last result being a victory against Al Ahly, Pirates will be confident of securing a win here, especially on home soil.