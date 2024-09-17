Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to commence their title challenge against Chippa

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Orlando Pirates’ opening PSL match against Chippa United, including 4.30 odds on the winning margin.

+

Orlando Pirates enter this league season eager to end their 12-year wait to bag the PSL title. This season offers them a realistic opportunity due to radical changes at Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.90 with Betway

Match winner and both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & No @ 2.14 with Betway

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by two goals @ 4.30 with Betway

The Buccaneers already look like the real deal as they’ve booked a spot in the MTN 8 final and are cruising to the CAF Champions League group stage.

Jose Riveiro’s troops host Chippa United in their league opener at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening where they are heavy favourites to secure three points.

Chippa United meanwhile have made wholesale changes to their squad, releasing 17 players. But they’ve also brought in 13 players and confirmed Kwanele Kopo as head coach.

Although he was part of a coaching duo that helped the Chilli Boys avoid relegation last season, he could take a while to impact his relatively new squad.

It doesn’t get any easier than a visit to Orlando Pirates, who they last beat in 2022.

Struggles in front of goal

21 of Pirates’ 30 PSL matches last season produced fewer than 2.5 goals on the day while the Chilli Boys ended 23 league fixtures with the same result.

Riveiro’s men have played three competitive fixtures so far this season, all of which saw under 2.5 goals being scored.

Kopo’s charges have struggled in front of goal, something he will hope star signing Andile Jali can help turn around.

However, the reality is that Chippa haven’t found the net in three of their last five competitive fixtures, including their previous trip to Orlando.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.90 with Betway

Pirates’ domination

The hosts are clear favourites to walk away with their first three points of the season here on Wednesday night as they are unbeaten in their last six competitive games.

The Sea Robbers haven’t tasted defeat at the hands of Chippa United in their last four meetings.

The visitors are also not in a great space, failing to register a victory in any of their last seven fixtures (L5, D2).

That sequence of events saw the Chilli Boys lose twice to Pirates, once in the league and the other in the Nedbank Cup.



With the hosts keeping four clean sheets in the last five games, they’re likely to shut the visitors out on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Betting Tip 2: Match winner and both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & No @ 2.14 with Betway

History to repeat itself

Pirates won nine of their 15 home PSL games last season, four of those victories came by a two-goal margin, their joint most-popular winning margin in Orlando.

Three of their last four head-to-heads also produced victories by two goals, including their immediate previous two meetings.

Chippa suffered seven away defeats in the league last term, four of those were by a two-goal margin.