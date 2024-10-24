Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Predictions and Betting Tips: The Buccaneers look set to maintain pace with the PSL champions

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership fixture involving Orlando Pirates and Amazulu.

+

Orlando Pirates have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent weeks sending their fans into delirium by winning the MTN 8 tournament to the disappointment of their Carling Cup exit.

Losing to Magesi FC last weekend was the first shock of the South African football season as nobody expected the newly promoted side to challenge Pirates, let alone beat them.

Jose Riveiro’s men needed to get out of that slump quickly and they were afforded that opportunity, which they grabbed when they beat SuperSport United 2-0 on Tuesday night.

They will welcome Amazulu to the Orlando Stadium on Friday night to kick off another round of Betway Premiership action, in the hope of jumping to the summit of the PSL.

The Usuthu started this campaign negatively after parting ways with their coach, Pablo Franco Martin. They’ve since opted for co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

It hasn’t gone well for them either as they’ve lost both games in charge, including their Carling Black Label Knockout Cup match against Stellenbosch.

It’s not getting any easier for the new pair of coaches as they must make the trip to the Orlando Stadium to face the Sowetan giants.

Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.49 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Orlando Pirates @ 3.60 with Betway

Winning margin - Orlando Pirates to win by two goals @ 4.40 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A glimmer of hope

Rivero’s men have been generally excellent in defence, keeping three clean sheets in their last five games.

However, with Magesi FC slotting in three goals last weekend, it offers hope that they can be penetrated.

Despite losing their opening three games of the league campaign, Amazulu found the net in each of those fixtures with only one blank in their last five outings.

Perhaps, there is a weakness for the visitors to exploit on Friday night, which could see them get some joy.

Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.49 with Betway

Slow to start

We’ve seen Pirates make slow starts to their fixtures this season and come to life in the second period.

Before the midweek game against SuperSport United, their previous four games saw the Sea Robbers score more goals after the break than before.

Of the four league matches they’ve played, three have been a draw at halftime and they’ve gone on to win all three.

Amazulu have played two league games away from home this term, one of those they drew at halftime but both ended in defeat after 90 minutes.

Orlando Pirates vs Amazulu Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Orlando Pirates @ 3.60 with Betway

Convincing win

Both of Pirates’ last two victories in all competitions were by a two-goal margin. In the Betway Premiership, they’ve won their three home games by different margins.

Meanwhile, two of the Usuthu’s last four PSL matches ended with a loss by two goals. Considering the attacking talent of the hosts, a two-goal win is likely here.