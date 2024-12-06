Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SC Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to struggle against CAF Champions League royalty

Football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the weekend clash between Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly SC, including 3.60 on combo bet.

Orlando Pirates will be seething that they lost their 100% win record in the PSL a week before their venture into Africa.

The Buccaneers are still right in the hunt for the league title but they will have to focus on the visit of the current CAF Champions League holders, Al Ahly SC this weekend.

There’s a reason the Egyptian outfit was named CAF African Club of the Century as they’ve scooped this tournament a dozen times, seven more than the next best in Africa.

Nonetheless, the atmosphere should be an electric one on Saturday afternoon at the Orlando Stadium as these teams battle it out for top spot in Group C.

Al Ahly visit South Africa in decent form but unlike their opponents, they’re still further back in the Egyptian Premier League and have some catching up to do.

The Red Devils simply know how to win matches in this competition and the tournament itself, meaning the hosts will have a tough afternoon in store for them.

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SC Betting Tips

First-half result - Draw @ 1.91 with Betway

Highest scoring half - First half @ 3.35 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates/ Al Ahly SC & Yes @ 3.60 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A cagey start

With both sides registering victories in their opening fixture, the winner here decides who takes charge of the group.

Al Ahly have been on an incredible run of 17 games in this competition where they’ve never trailed at half-time.

With Pirates being at home, they will take comfort in the fact that the visitors lost the game on their last trip here, which should give them a confidence boost.

Jose Riveiro’s men are a different beast this season despite losing the last time out to Stellenbosch FC. They could have enough to keep it level at the break.

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SC Betting Tip 1: First-half result - Draw @ 1.91 with Betway

Early goals expected

While they may cancel each other out in the first 45 minutes, these teams tend to strike more in the first period than in the second.

In this competition, the hosts played 10 games already, scoring nine goals in total, with six of them arriving before the halftime break (67%).

Marcel Koller’s men only played three games by virtue of the fact that they’re the cup holders. They scored 10 goals in total, six of those were in the first half (60%).

It seems that they’re both eager to get going, which is why we could see more goals before the break than after.

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SC Betting Tip 2: Highest scoring half - First half @ 3.35 with Betway

A game that can go either way

The hosts are in great form, barring their loss the last time out and with the home fans behind them, they could just edge this one.

Pirates have won three of the last six head-to-heads, losing only once to the Egyptians (D2). They’re also undefeated in their last six games in this competition.

Meanwhile, the visitors are unbeaten in 17 CAF Champions League games and haven’t lost a game in regulation time since August this year.