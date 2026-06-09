How to bet on the Azzurri in the Nations League after their two wins

With only the top two nations set to advance to the quarter-finals, will Italy’s new head coach seek success or continue to experiment with young players?

Nations League Outright Markets Odds Italy to Win Group A1 7.00 Italy to Reach Nations League Final 15.0 Italy to Win 26-27 Nations League 34.0

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Assessing Italy’s Nations League ‘Group of Death’

After a loss to Bosnia in their 2026 World Cup playoff, Italy have been forced to regroup. Without a summer of World Cup action, yet again, the Azzurri know they need to make improvements if they are to become a force in world football once more.

Their summer friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece have gone without a hitch. They won both games 1-0, with two clean sheets. These victories were much-needed, given Italy’s young side.

Attention already shifts to Italy’s 2026-27 Nations League campaign. They have been drawn in Group A1 and are the only team in the group that won't participate in this summer’s World Cup. France, Belgium, and Turkiye have qualified for the finals, with the former two topping their qualifying groups. The Turkish side, led by former Italian forward Vincenzo Montella, had to come through the playoffs.

Italy are set to miss their third successive World Cup tournament. As such, their chances of Nations League success are reflected in their odds. They are currently the third favourites to top Group A1 behind France and Belgium.

The real variable for Italy’s Nations League chances lies in the FIGC presidency

The future of Italian football largely hinges on the upcoming FIGC (the Italian Football Association) presidential election on June 22. The race for the head of Italy's football federation has narrowed down to a two-way contest between Giovanni Malago and Giancarlo Abete.

Whoever takes the reins will immediately face their most critical task. He will need to appoint a permanent head coach. So far, the Italian press have framed the likes of Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini, and Claudio Ranieri as the front-runners for the job.

Should that manager profile take charge, they will clearly require a pragmatic, win-at-all-costs approach. They would likely rely on senior pros like captain Gianluigi Donnarumma and attack Group A1 from the start.

On the other hand, the FIGC could choose the path of continuity. Caretaker boss and current U21 manager Silvio Baldini recently showcased his faith in youth by naming 21 uncapped players in friendly wins over Luxembourg and Greece. In fact, against Luxembourg, Baldini boldly fielded Italy’s youngest starting XI since December 1912.

The FIGC may take a leaf out of Spain’s book. Luis de la Fuente went from manager of Spain’s U21s to becoming national team coach. He guided them to the 2023 Nations League and Euro 2024 trophies.

Should the FIGC opt for long-term development over immediate silverware, Italy’s odds are likely to drift in the upcoming Nations League markets.

Where the value lies for Italy’s Nations League odds

There is a structural angle worth considering before the Nations League commences in September. With the World Cup running until July 19, many top-tier teams will endure six weeks of grueling competition.

Should France, Belgium, or even Turkiye go deep in the tournament, they will have precious little time to rest before the September Nations League window.

As a result, at least two of these teams are likely to be exhausted after the World Cup. Italy, by contrast, will have enjoyed an uninterrupted summer schedule, giving them the headspace and physical rest needed to focus entirely on their rebuild.

Since only the top two teams in the six-game group will progress to the last eight, Italy's early-season freshness could be absolutely pivotal. The Azzurri will host Belgium first, followed by a tricky trip to Turkiye just three days later.

If they start their group campaign strongly, Italy’s 6/1 odds to top the group could be worth backing now. Bettors could even take this angle with a view to cashing out after the opening two fixtures.

To win the tournament outright, Italy are ninth favourites in the betting. That’s despite sitting 12th in the world rankings. There’s logic to that. Historically, the Nations League has consistently flattered Italy, acting as a comfortable proving ground even while World Cup qualifying campaigns have simultaneously tormented them.

They finished third in the Nations League on two occasions and reached the quarter-finals in 2025.

Their lack of World Cup fatigue could play a crucial role this autumn. However, much rests on the federation’s managerial decision.

The smart play is to hold off and wait for the official manager news after the June 22 election before committing any funds. A strong, experienced appointment could drastically reinforce Italy’s chances in a competition that clearly suits them.

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