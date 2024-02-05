Nigeria vs South Africa Predictions: Nigeria to march on to the AFCON final

We share predictions and betting tips for Nigeria and South Africa’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, including 3.55 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

+

It’s crunch time at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and Nigeria’s quest for their fourth title is well on course after they saw off Angola 1-0 on Friday last week.

The Super Eagles didn’t have it all their way, which the South Africans would have noticed.

There were many scares at the back and the West Africans had to rely on a counter-attack to score the winning goal.

Nigeria vs South Africa Betting Tips

Double chance - Nigeria/ Draw @ 1.12 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.44 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Adeloma Lookman @ 3.55 with Betway

As predicted, South Africa’s quarter-final against Cape Verde on Saturday night was a stalemate and had to be decided through penalties.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the hero on the night, saving three penalties in a row. Bafana Bafana may aim for a similar outcome on Wednesday evening in Bouaké.

It’s been 24 years since South Africa made the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and 28 years since their 1996 triumph.

Hugo Broos’ team has been showing the same signs that his title-winning Cameroon did in 2019 - clean sheets, unchanged starting lineups, and long-range shots on goal, which may give the South African faithful some confidence.

Peaking at the right time

Nigeria have been grinding out the results they need. Since their matchday one draw against Equatorial Guinea, the Super Eagles have won each of their four AFCON fixtures.

To say that Jose Peseiro’s troops are peaking would be an understatement as they won only one of their previous five internationals before coming to the tournament.

The three-time champions have generally had the better of Wednesday evening’s opponents.

South Africa have beaten Nigeria just once in their last 10 meetings but importantly, when they met at the AFCON 2019 quarter-final, the Super Eagles won 2-1.

Bafana Bafana can hold the West Africans though, having drawn four of their last six meetings with each other.

Nigeria vs South Africa Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Nigeria/ Draw @ 1.12 with Betway

Matching clean sheet records

Neither side have lit up the competition in terms of goalscoring, surprising, given a certain Victor Osimhen leading the line for Nigeria.

South Africa will take heart from keeping four clean sheets in a row while their opponents enjoy a carbon copy record at the tournament.

Three of Nigeria’s last four matches ended 1-0, scoring two goals in the previous round against Cameroon.

Broos’ team have failed to score in regulation time in three of their last five fixtures, indicating this semi-final won’t be filled with goals.

Nigeria vs South Africa Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.44 with Betway

Look who it is

Going into the competition, Osimhen was touted as the forward to watch. Being named African Player of the Year meant Nigeria had a talisman to rely on in front of goal.

However, he’s struggled to find the net in the tournament, paving the way for a new Nigerian hero.

Ademola Lookman has now scored three goals in two games, netting in both of his nation’s knockout fixtures.

The Atalanta forward was named man-of-the-match on both occasions and could likely score in three consecutive games when Nigeria face South Africa on Wednesday evening.