Newcastle vs Tottenham Predictions: Toon Targets Tottenham Takedown

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Newcastle vs Tottenham as they clash in the Premier League.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Newcastle vs Tottenham

Newcastle Victory with odds of @2.40 on Betway , equating to a 41.7% chance of the Magpies winning.

equating to a 41.7% chance of the Magpies winning. Alexander Isak to score with odds of @1.90 on Betway , indicating a 52.6% chance of the Swedish forward scoring.

, indicating a 52.6% chance of the Swedish forward scoring. Over 3.5 goals with odds of @1.90 on Betway, representing a 52.6% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Newcastle should be expected to win against Tottenham by a scoreline of 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

St. James' Park hosts an exciting match this Sunday as two teams expected to compete for fourth place clash. Whilst Newcastle were deemed fortunate to claim a point last week, Spurs cruised to a 4-0 win over Everton. Ange Postecoglou joked he may ban Yves Bissouma again this week after the midfielder arguably scored the goal of the week.

Both sides come into this fixture unbeaten and on four points, following a win and a draw. Tottenham are currently fifth in the table, the same spot they occupied at the end of last season. Newcastle hope for better injury luck this season to improve on their seventh-place finish, which ended up not being good enough for European football qualification.

As a result, Newcastle had EFL Cup commitments this midweek, beating Nottingham Forest on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Spurs benefited from having a week to prepare for their trip to the North East.

Probable Lineups for Newcastle vs. Tottenham

The probable lineup for Newcastle in the "4-3-3"

Pope; Kelly, Krafth, Burn, Livramento; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Gordon, Murphy, Isak

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "4-3-3"

Vicario; Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro; Kulusevski, Maddison, Bissouma; Odobert, Johnson, Son

Toon Targets Tottenham Takedown

Newcastle United are primed to continue their impressive home form against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The Magpies have won their last two matches at St. James' Park against Spurs 4-0 and 6-1.

While both teams have made similar starts to the season, Newcastle's home advantage cannot be underestimated. The passionate Geordie fans create an intimidating atmosphere that often tips the scales in favour of the home side.

This is highlighted by the fact Newcastle had the fourth-best home record in the Premier League last season. They won their only game on home soil this term, despite being reduced to 10-men midway through the first half.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Bet 1: Newcastle Victory @ 2.40 with Betway

Alexander the Great can Spur Magpies to soar

Alexander Isak’s impressive tally of 21 goals last season, surpassed only by the prolific Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer, underscores his lethal finishing ability. This remarkable achievement places Isak among the Premier League's elite marksmen, demonstrating his capacity to consistently deliver in high-pressure situations.

The Swedish striker's history in this fixture bodes well for his prospects, having notched a brace when these teams last met at St James' Park. This past success against Spurs not only highlights his ability to exploit their defensive vulnerabilities, but also provides a psychological edge as he returns to face a familiar opponent.

The striker's current goalless streak in the opening two matches of the season adds another layer of motivation to his game. Far from being a cause for concern, this temporary drought is more likely to act as a catalyst, spurring Isak to redouble his efforts and silence any emerging doubters.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Bet 2: Alexander Isak Anytime Scorer @ 1.90 with Betway

Why Newcastle vs Spurs Will Be a Goal-Fest

The numbers don't lie - six of the last seven meetings between these two sides have produced at least four goals, showcasing the consistently explosive nature of this fixture. This trend points to a match where defences may struggle to contain the attacking talent on display.

The goal-scoring potential is further amplified by both teams' tendency to find the net when they meet. In eight of the last ten encounters, both Newcastle and Tottenham have managed to score. More tellingly, Spurs have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 matches against the Magpies.

The tactical approaches of both teams also lend themselves to a high-scoring match. Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle have developed into a dynamic attacking force, particularly at St. James' Park. Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham are committed to an aggressive, front-foot style of play that often leads to open, end-to-end contests. With both sides likely to press high and take risks in possession, spaces are bound to open up for clinical forwards to exploit.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 1.90 with Betway