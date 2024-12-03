Newcastle vs Liverpool Predictions: Another Reds Win

Our betting expert brings you their Newcastle vs Liverpool predictions with the teams set to go toe-to-toe in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Newcastle vs Liverpool

Liverpool Victory with odds of @1.75 on 10bet , equating to a 57% chance of the away side winning.

, equating to a 57% chance of the away side winning. Mohamed Salah to score with odds of @2.05 on 10bet , indicating a 49% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 49% chance of the forward scoring. Under 0.5 goals for Newcastle with odds of @3.00 on 10bet, representing a 33% chance of Liverpool keeping a clean sheet.

Liverpool should beat Newcastle 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool head to St. James’s Park to take on Newcastle, aiming to maintain their lead in the Premier League.

After missing European qualification last season, Newcastle's top priority under Eddie Howe is to return to continental competition. Under Saudi ownership, the Magpies have high ambitions, but breaking into the Premier League's elite remains challenging.

Howe’s team are 11th in the Premier League ahead of the clash with Liverpool. However, the table is congested and they are just four points behind Brighton, who currently occupy 4th place.

Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer and it’s safe to say it was the perfect appointment. Klopp was always going to be a tough act to follow but Slot is certainly up for the challenge. The Dutchman aims to win multiple trophies in his first season at Anfield.

Liverpool are top of the league, nine points clear of their closest rivals after 13 games. The Reds comfortably beat Manchester City at the weekend to make it seven consecutive wins across all competitions.

Probable Lineups for Newcastle vs Liverpool

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Liverpool to Extend Winning Run Over Newcastle

The first Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction is for Arne Slot’s side to come away with all three points.

The Reds are unbeaten in their six Premier League away matches so far this season, winning five. Slot’s team have the best defensive record in the league, conceding an average of just 0.67 goals per game. They have also scored two goals or more in five of their six league matches on the road.

Newcastle have two wins in their last nine Premier League matches. They haven’t beaten Liverpool since 2015 and have lost the last five meetings between the sides.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool Victory @ 1.75 with 10bet

Scintillating Salah is Unstoppable

Mohamed Salah became the second player to score and assist in 36 Premier League games at the weekend. The Egyptian is arguably enjoying his best-ever season at Liverpool and we are backing him to score as part of our Newcastle vs Liverpool predictions.

Salah has scored in his last six Premier League matches, taking his tally to 11 goals. He is now just one goal behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Over the past 12 months, Salah has a non-penalty xG of 0.52 per game. He is also lethal from the penalty spot. The attacker is difficult to stop when he is in this sort of form

Newcastle vs Liverpool Bet 2: Mohamed Salah Anytime Scorer @ 2.05 with 10bet

Slot’s Defence to Win the Battle

Newcastle have failed to score in three of their last four head-to-heads against Liverpool at St. James’s Park and they take on a sturdy Liverpool defence here.

Slot’s side have conceded just eight goals in the Premier League. They have the best xGA with 10.75 and their defensive stability has been the backbone of their success thus far. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five competitive games.

Eddie Howe’s side have scored just one goal across their last three Premier League home matches. They are averaging just 0.83 goals per league home game this season.