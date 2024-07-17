New York RB vs CF Montreal Predictions: Key win for the hosts

Our predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for New York RB vs. CF Montreal ahead of their clash in the MLS on Thursday at 1.30am.

New York RB vs CF Montreal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for New York RB vs CF Montreal

New York RB to Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals with odds of @1.74 on Betway and @1.67 on Parions Sport, equating to a 57% chance for the New York club not to lose in a relatively low-scoring game.

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 1.77 on Betway, indicating a 56% chance of both clubs scoring.

Correct Result: 2-1 with odds of @ 8.27 on Betway, representing a 12% chance for the hosts to win 2-1.

New York RB should be expected to beat CF Montreal with a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Euros are over, but as the MLS season progresses, New York RB gear up to host CF Montreal at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday. The teams’ last encounter was an electrifying 2-2 draw, and fans are hopeful for another exciting contest.

With 37 points from 23 matches, New York RB currently hold the 4th position in the Eastern Conference. They are in the hunt for a much-needed win to boost their confidence and improve their standings. Meanwhile, CF Montreal sit 10th with 26 points, trailing significantly and desperate to close the gap.

The hosts have been struggling to secure wins, evidenced by their last three matches ending in draws: a 2-2 stalemate with DC United, a goalless draw against Philadelphia Union, and another 1-1 draw with Colorado Rapids. Nevertheless, their home form has been impressive, with four wins and two draws in their last six matches at the Red Bull Arena.

CF Montreal's recent form is a mix of inconsistency and occasional brilliance. They have managed just one win and one draw in their last three matches, losing 2-0 to New York City FC, drawing 1-1 with Vancouver Whitecaps, and securing a narrow 1-0 victory against Atlanta United. Their away form, however, has been dismal. Montreal have not won any of their last six away games, losing four and drawing two.

Probable Lineups for New York RB vs Montreal

The probable lineup for New York RB in the "system of play."

New York RB (4-4-2) Coronel; D. Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Harper, Amaya, Edelman, Morgan; Vanzeir, Manoel

The probable lineup for CF Montreal in the "system of play."

CF Montreal (3-4-2-1) Sirois; Campbell, Sosa, Alvarez; Ruan, Saliba, Wanyama, Edwards; Duke, J. Martinez ; Coccaro.

Home advantage to continue

New York Red Bulls have maintained an unbeaten streak at home, having not lost in their last 10 home matches in the MLS. Their defence has been particularly strong, keeping four clean sheets in their last ten games. Offensively, they’ve been good value, averaging 1.3 goals per game and should be expected to achieve an important win to consolidate fourth place.

Same can’t be said for CF Montreal, who have been outscored 17-5 in the last six games on the road.

The Canadians’ defensive frailties are highlighted by their inability to keep clean sheets, having conceded in 17 of their last 19 away matches. Offensively, they have managed to score 15 goals in their last ten matches, suggesting they can be a potential threat if given opportunities.

New York RB vs CF Montreal Bet 1: New York RB to Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals @1.74 on Betway and @1.67 on Parions Sport

Courtois' team can threaten

Historically, encounters between New York Red Bulls and CF Montreal have been high-scoring affairs, with over 2.5 goals scored in seven of their last ten meetings. New York RB have the edge with four wins, while Montreal have claimed victory five times.

Their most recent clash ended in a 2-2 draw, underscoring the unpredictability and excitement this fixture often brings.

Cameron Harper has been in fine form for the hosts, scoring twice in his recent MLS outings. His attacking prowess will be crucial for the Red Bulls as they seek to break their winless run. Meanwhile, CF Montreal will rely on Ruan, who scored the decisive goal in their recent win against Atlanta United and has been a consistent performer.

New York RB vs CF Montreal Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.77 on Betway

Cementing the play-offs position

As the New York Red Bulls aim to solidify their top-four position and CF Montreal strive for consistency, Thursday’s match promises to be a gripping affair.

Given their unbeaten run at home and CF Montreal’s struggles on the road, New York Red Bulls are the favourites to win this encounter.

Their solid defence and strong scoring at home could prove too much for an inconsistent Montreal side.

However, the possibility of a draw cannot be ruled out, considering the Red Bulls’ recent tendency to miss scoring opportunities. Considering both teams' recent scoring patterns, a game with fewer than 3.5 goals is likely.