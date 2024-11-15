Netherlands vs Hungary Prediction: Netherlands Win & Both Teams Score

Our football betting expert shares his Netherlands vs Hungary predictions ahead of their encounter in the UEFA Nations League at 8:45 pm on Saturday.

+

Netherlands vs Hungary Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs Hungary

Netherlands -1 handicap with odds of @2.00 on Betway , equating to a 50% chance of the favourites winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 50% chance of the favourites winning by two goals or more. Cody Gakpo to score with odds of @2.25 on Betway , indicating a 44% chance for the Liverpool forward to find the net.

, indicating a 44% chance for the Liverpool forward to find the net. Both teams to score with odds of @1.80 on Betway, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Expect plenty of goals, with the Netherlands beating Hungary 3-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Netherlands and Hungary are heading into Matchday Five of the UEFA Nations League tied on five points.

Ronald Koeman started managing the Dutch team again following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He led his nation to the semi-finals of the European Championships in the summer, where they were narrowly beaten by England thanks to a winner from Ollie Watkins.

The Netherlands have struggled to build momentum since then, with their sole win in four Nations League matches coming against Bosnia. Koeman’s side need to win both of their matches and rely on Germany losing to both Bosnia and Hungary to top the group. On a positive note for the Oranje, Frenkie De Jong has recovered from injury and is back in the squad.

The Hungarians finished ahead of England and Germany in the last edition of the Nations League, but they have been unable to replicate that success this time around.

Marco Rossi has been in charge of Hungary since 2018. He has had plenty of success since the start of his tenure, but Hungary’s only win since the European Championships came against Bosnia last month.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs Hungary

The probable lineup for the Netherlands in the "system of play."

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Hato; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Gakpo, Zirkzee.

The probable lineup for Hungary in the "system of play."

Dibusz; Botka, Orban, Fiola; Bolla, Nikitscher, Schafer, Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga

The Dutch to Win With Ease

The first of our Netherlands vs Hungary predictions is for the home side to win the match by at least two goals.

The Netherlands were heavy favourites when these teams squared off in Hungary last month. However, despite dominating proceedings, they only managed a 1-1 draw. Koeman’s team had 74% possession and created three times as many clear-cut opportunities as their opponents.

Hungary suffered a 5-0 away defeat against Germany, the other highly-favoured team in this group. They were beaten 8-1 the last time they played against the Netherlands on Dutch soil back in 2013.

Netherlands vs Hungary Bet 1: Netherlands -1 Handicap @ 2.00 with Betway

Gakpo Enjoying Purple Patch

Cody Gakpo hasn’t been a mainstay in the Liverpool squad this season, but he comes into this international break in good form. The attacker has netted four goals in his last four matches for his club. Therefore, we are backing him to score as part of our Netherlands vs Hungary predictions.

Gakpo has a non-penalty xG of 0.45 per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months. This places him in the 96th percentile when compared with all other wingers and attacking midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues, the position he most frequently occupies.

Strikers such as Joshua Zirkzee and Wout Weghorst are adept at bringing wide players into the game, and Gakpo should benefit from their link up here.

Netherlands vs Hungary Bet 2: Cody Gakpo Anytime Scorer @ 2.25 with Betway

Koeman Faces Defensive Concerns

As clean sheets have been hard to come by for Ronald Koeman’s side, the last of our Netherlands vs Poland predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

The Dutch have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches. Over that period, they managed to score an average of two goals per game and conceded 1.5. In the last two editions of the Nations League, the Netherlands’ matches have seen 3.88 goals on average, the joint most in the competition.

Hungary have kept just one clean sheet in five of their last six matches on the road.