Netherlands vs Germany Predictions: expect another ‘classic’

Our football predictions expert provides Netherlands vs Germany predictions ahead of matchday two of the Nations League on Tuesday at 8:45 PM.

+

Netherlands vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs Germany

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.63 on Betway , equating to a 61% chance of a high scoring match.

, equating to a 61% chance of a high scoring match. Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.86 on Betway , indicating a 54% chance of both sides scoring and at least three goals in the match.

, indicating a 54% chance of both sides scoring and at least three goals in the match. Germany Draw No Bet with odds of @ 1.63 on Betway, representing a 61% chance of the visitors not losing the match

Germany should be expected to beat the Netherlands with a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A highly anticipated UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash awaits as international heavyweights the Netherlands and Germany lock horns in Amsterdam.

Both teams enter this fixture after impressive opening wins, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Germany kicked off their campaign in style, cruising to a 5-0 victory against Hungary in Düsseldorf. This match marked the start of a new chapter for the German national team, as they embarked on life without some of their most iconic players—Ilkay Gündoğan, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Toni Kroos—all having retired from international duty.

Mirroring Germany’s success, the Netherlands also enjoyed a strong start overpowering Bosnia & Herzegovina 5-2 in Eindhoven. Ronald Koeman's side displayed a potent mix of attacking prowess, with contributions from both familiar and new faces.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs Germany

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the "system of play."

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Xavi, Gakpo; Weghorst.

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Germany (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Pavlović; Musiala, Groß, Wirtz; Havertz.

New Era Begins with a Bang

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala was the standout performer against Hungary, proving almost unplayable as he scored one goal and set up three others.

Musiala's dazzling display was complemented by goals from Niclas Füllkrug, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlović, and Kai Havertz, illustrating the depth of talent in this rejuvenated squad.

Defensively, Germany will be buoyed by their third clean sheet in the last seven games and the cohesion shown by their backline.

The performance was a perfect start for Nagelsmann, who now faces some selection dilemmas ahead of the trip to Amsterdam. With no injury concerns, Nagelsmann might use the match against the Netherlands to experiment with different combinations, potentially giving opportunities to Pavlovic, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Angelo Stiller.

Pavlović, in particular, has made a compelling case for inclusion in the starting XI, and Nagelsmann could also consider deploying Havertz as a central forward, which might free up space in midfield.

However, with both Füllkrug and the Arsenal striker already finding the net on match day one, Nagelsmann has little reason to make drastic changes to his attacking lineup.

Example: Netherlands vs Germany Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.63 with Betway

More Dutch Delight?

Last Saturday in Eindhoven Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring, marking a dream start for the Manchester United forward who filled the void left by the absent Memphis Depay.

The Dutch attack continued to flourish with goals from Xavi Simons and Wout Weghorst, as well as an assist for Zirkzee that set up Tijjani Reijnders.

The Netherlands’ offensive firepower is complemented by a strong home record, having scored in 38 of their last 40 matches and seeing over 2.5 goals in 13 of their last 15 home games.

These stats suggest that Koeman’s men will pose a significant threat to Germany's defence, which has shown vulnerability in the Nations League, conceding in their last 15 matches.

The Dutch will look to build on their recent form, with 10 wins in the last 14 games, as they aim to make a deep run in the Nations League, having reached the semi-finals on two occasions.

Example: Netherlands vs Germany Bet 2: Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.83 with Betway

Plenty of Goals in Amsterdam

This will be the 47th meeting between these two footballing giants, with Germany leading the head-to-head with 17 wins to the Netherlands’ 12, and 17 encounters ending in draws.

The most recent clash saw Germany secure a 2-1 victory in a friendly back in March 2024, thanks to goals from Maximilian Mittelstädt and Niclas Füllkrug.

The rivalry between these nations runs deep, with memorable encounters dating back to Johan Cruyff’s Dutch side losing to Germany in the 1974 World Cup final, and Koeman’s team avenging that loss en route to winning Euro ‘88.

More recently, competitive fixtures between the two have been closely contested, with the Netherlands often edging the battles in the UEFA Nations League and Euro qualifiers.

The teams have shared 18 goals in their last four competitive meetings, highlighting the attacking quality on both sides.

The Netherlands have scored in their last 11 Nations League matches, and Germany have found the net in 16 of their last 18 away games.

Given the attacking talent on display and the historical tendency for high-scoring affairs between these two sides, fans can expect an open and entertaining match at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Example: Netherlands vs Germany Bet 3: Germany Draw No Bet @ 1.63 with Betway